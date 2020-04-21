Thakral Corporation Ltd (SGX:AWI): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Understanding how Thakral Corporation Ltd (SGX:AWI) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Thakral is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its retail distributors industry peers.

Did AWI perform worse than its track record and industry?

AWI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of S$9.1m has declined by -2.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 27%, indicating the rate at which AWI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Thakral has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.4% exceeds the SG Retail Distributors industry of 4.3%, indicating Thakral has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Thakral’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 6.4%.

Though Thakral's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Generally companies that face a drawn out period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase However, if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a indicator of a structural shift, which makes Thakral and its peers a riskier investment. I recommend you continue to research Thakral to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

