Thaksin Moved to Hospital From Prison a Day After His Return

(Bloomberg) -- Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned to Thailand from a 15-year self-exile on Tuesday, was moved to a hospital from a Bangkok prison after the former prime minister complained of chest pain and hypertension.

Thaksin, 74, was hospitalized early on Wednesday as the prison’s medical unit was deemed ill-equipped to treat his heart condition, the Department of Corrections said in a statement Wednesday.

Upon his return to Thailand, the former leader was ordered by the Supreme Court to serve an eight-year jail term for his role in various corruption cases. He was lodged in a private room in the medical ward of Bangkok remand prison.

Thaksin is eligible to file a petition for a royal pardon, though the process might take one to two months, Sitthi Sutivong, deputy director-general of Department of Corrections, said Tuesday. King Maha Vajiralongkorn has the power to pardon any criminals.

Hours after Thaksin’s return, Srettha Thavisin, a nominee of the coalition headed by Pheu Thai Party that’s backed by Thaksin, was elected by the parliament as Thailand’s new prime minister by a nearly two-third majority.

