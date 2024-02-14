Thalia Mara Hall needs renovations to ensure ADA compliance before upcoming major events

Steps are being made to fix accessibility issues at Jackson's historic Thalia Mara Hall ahead of major events coming to the venue.

The City of Jackson is renovating a freight elevator and turning it into a passenger elevator to ensure the hall is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The act, a civil rights law, necessitates that buildings must be accessible to those with disabilities.

"We're looking to turn freight elevator into a passenger elevator because the existing elevator is just not large enough to address all of our ADA concerns," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The Jackson City Council also approved an order that hires the services of TK Elevator Corporation, an elevator service and maintenance company.

The City of Jackson plans to renovate a freight elevator and turn it into a passenger elevator at Thalia Mara Hall to ensure the building is ADA compliant.

Kevin Hart at Thalia Mara details: Kevin Hart is coming back to Jackson. Here are the details

Louis Wright, the city's Chief Administrative Officer, confirmed the company will be working on a number of elevators located in city-owned buildings, including Thalia Mara Hall.

The renovations come before major performances lined up for this year, including the Celtic Woman, Feb. 23; Dancing with the Stars, Feb. 24; and comedians Theo Von, March 26-27 and Kevin Hart, May 25.

Thalia Mara Hall was first built in 1968 and named after American ballet dancer and ballet leader Thalia Mara Mahoney. Mahoney is one of the founders of the USA International Ballet Competition, which hosts the competition every four years in Jackson, including last summer. Mahoney died in Jackson in 2003.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Thalia Mara Hall is being renovated to ensure ADA compliance