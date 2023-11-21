Thames Valley Police deal with 500,000 reports in six months

Thames Valley Police attended more than 81,000 incidents in six months

Thames Valley Police responded to more than half a million contacts from the public in the six months from April to September, new figures have shown.

The force said it made 16,239 arrests during the period, 28% of which were related to domestic violence.

The figures also showed a 22% rise in the number of charges for rape and an 11% increase for other sexual offences, compared with the same period in 2022.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg said the progress was down to "proactive work".

The force, which polices Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, said 243 people had been charged with sexual offences, compared with 218 in the same period the previous year.

Rape charges were also up from 54 to 66.

It also said 48,794 drivers were caught speeding by officers, with a further 38,821 caught by cameras.

This represented a 91% increase in speeding offences from the same period last year while the number of fatal collisions had decreased "slightly".

Det Ch Insp Mike Bettington, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: "Everyone should be able to use our roads in a safe and healthy way.

"We will educate where appropriate to prevent re-offending and explain where there is an opportunity to encourage safer use of our roads."

Chief Constable Hogg said: "In the last six months, we have responded to more than half a million contacts from the public and have attended 81,143 incidents, which represents an incredible demand on our 8,400 officers, staff and volunteers.

"Behind each of these numbers are the victims of crime, and a priority for the force over the coming year is to place them at the centre of our service and work tirelessly to improve our service to all."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.