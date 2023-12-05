Thames Water Debt Rises as Financing Discussions Continue

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water Ltd’s debt pile rose to £14.7 billion ($18.6 billion) in the first half of the year, as the utility faces increased scrutiny over the stability of its financing structure.

Net debt rose 7% year in the six months to September 30, compared to a year earlier, the company reported on Tuesday. The utility’s board has approved a three-year turnaround plan that will enable Thames to make the huge investments needed to 2030 to improve Britain’s water network.

The UK’s biggest water and sewage company is back in the spotlight after auditors reported that Thames Water’s parent company may run out of money by April if shareholders don’t inject more equity into the debt-laden utility. Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said it’s considering calling executives in to explain whether they misled lawmakers about the company’s financial situation when they gave evidence in July.

Thames, which provides water to millions of households in London and surrounding areas, is seen by the government as too big to fail. Earlier this year, chief executive officer Sarah Bentley was ousted and the government put on standby to take the business into temporary public ownership amid fears of a financial collapse.

Acting co- chief executives Cathryn Ross and Alastair Cochran reiterated on Tuesday that their turnaround plan “will take time” and involve “tough choices”.

“We simply cannot do everything that our customers and stakeholders wish to see at a pace and for a price that everyone would like,” they said.

While shareholders have made commitments to stabilize the company, the situation remains fraught. The owners, largely infrastructure funds, provided £500 million of new funding in March and promised £750 million of new equity in 2024, subject to certain conditions. Ofwat has indicated that shareholders will need to put another £2.5 billion between 2025 and 2030.

Thames Water’s gearing, a crucial measure of the ratio of debt to equity, fell marginally to 79.5% compared to 80% a year ago. But it’s still one of the highest levels in the sector and higher than the 77.4% that it reported in July. Revenue was up 11% compared to last year at £1.2 billion, the company said.

In October, Thames said bills will need to rise by 40% to help fund its five year investment plan to 2030. But that has drawn ire from customers, critical of Thames’s poor record on sewage spills and leakage.

“We continue to have constructive discussions with our regulators on the scope of both our plan and proposed regulatory arrangements. These discussions could influence the scope of our plan, the bill impact and bill profile,” Thames said.

