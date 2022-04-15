Thandiwe Newton Reacts To Report She Exited 'Magic Mike 3' After Fight With Channing Tatum Over Will Smith Oscars' Slap

Thandiwe Newton refuses the rumor that she was let go from Magic Mike 3 after getting in an argument with Channing Tatum about Will Smith's slap at the Oscars.

Decider reports via The Hollywood Reporter that Salma Hayek replaced Netwon in Magic Mike's Last Dance. The statement given to The Hollywood Reporter read: "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult dicision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters."

However, The Decider cites tabloid The Sun, which alleged that Newton and Tatum got into a "tense exchange of words" about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, leading to Tatum firing Newton.

It doesn't make sense for someone to lose a job over an argument about the slap, so it probably is more accurate that Newton had to leave because of personal issues.

Overall, it would seem that news about the slap heard 'round the world is getting thin, and thankfully so.