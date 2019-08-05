Thangamayil Jewellery Limited (NSE:THANGAMAYL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we'll look at Thangamayil Jewellery Limited (NSE:THANGAMAYL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Thangamayil Jewellery:

0.29 = ₹676m ÷ (₹6.5b - ₹4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Thangamayil Jewellery has an ROCE of 29%.

Is Thangamayil Jewellery's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Thangamayil Jewellery's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Thangamayil Jewellery's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Thangamayil Jewellery's ROCE appears to be 29%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 19%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Thangamayil Jewellery's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Thangamayil Jewellery is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Thangamayil Jewellery's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Thangamayil Jewellery has total assets of ₹6.5b and current liabilities of ₹4.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 64% of its total assets. Thangamayil Jewellery boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

Our Take On Thangamayil Jewellery's ROCE