‘Thank you, again:’ Betsy Price expresses pride in Fort Worth in final speech as mayor

In likely one of her last remarks as mayor, Betsy Price expressed pride in Fort Worth, saying Tuesday at her final full council meeting that though the city has faced serious challenges over the last decade, she believed it is in a stronger place.

Price hit on her accomplishments as mayor while advocating unity and encouraging incoming council members. First elected in 2011, she announced in January she would not seek a sixth term. Mattie Parker, who won Saturday’s runoff, will replace her next week. The mayor’s office is not the only shakeup: five new council members will also take office.

“I want to thank you again, the people of Fort Worth for giving me your trust, your confidence, but mostly for your prayers and for your support,” Price said. “I’m very proud of what this council has accomplished together. It is now in the hands of new leadership, and I look forward to supporting the new council and the new mayor, as they progress into the future.”

When Price took office in 2011, the Great Recession’s grip was hard on the city, she said, and the idea of an “urban renaissance” was not yet on the horizon.

Beyond a beleaguered economy, the city faced a looming pension crisis and in the following years would encounter growing racial tension. Price then navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic February winter storm. All this while Fort Worth felt the general growing pains of a city that’s grown from the 17th largest to the 12th largest in the country.

Price described her time in office as “not easy.” The city weathered several storms, she said, because council members and the community were able to put aside differences and work together.

“There’s still work to be done, we know that, but we continue to be committed,” she said.

After thanking her family, city staff and council colleagues, Price touted some of her achievements.

During her decade in office, the city’s population has grown by roughly a quarter to more than 900,000 residents.

Fort Worth is the largest Blue Zone city in the world, a designation Price is particularly proud of. She worked with a number of organizations to convince schools, companies and nonprofits to commit to healthier living either through increased exercise or healthier diets. In 2014, when the process started, Fort Worth was one of the least healthy cities in America, ranking 185 out of 190 on the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index, an annual national health study.

Price also touted TEXRail, the commuter train from downtown do DFW Airport. A planned extension will carry passengers farther in the medical district. Eventually the line could reach southwest Fort Worth. Among other transit initiatives, Trinity Metro has also expanded a rideshare program and the city’s bike share system is growing.

Fiscally, she said Fort Worth remains strong. The city was able to negotiate a pension fix that prevented state intervention. The city was able to lower or maintain the same tax rate for several years, which she has often touted.

While the pandemic was one of the biggest challenges of her time, she said Fort Worth would “come out great.”

“We’ve been a thriving diverse and fiscally strong community,” Price said.

Several outgoing council members also spoke.

The longest serving council member, Jungus Jordan, who has represented District 6 since 2005, said Fort Worth must not loose its small town feel. Jared Williams bested Jordan by 1% in the runoff.

Dennis Shingleton, the District 7 council member since 2011, is retiring from office. He told new council members to pay attention to the oath of office and focus on bettering the whole city, not just their district. Leonard Firestone beat Zeb Pent for his seat in the Saturday runoff.

Kelly Allen Gray, District 8’s council member since 2012, noted VIP Fort Worth, an anti-violence program the city started last year. Chris Nettles will replace her.

Ann Zadeh, the District 9 council member who ran for mayor, thanked neighborhoods and community leaders for being engaged in with the city. Elizabeth Beck beat Fernando Peralta in the runoff to win the seat.