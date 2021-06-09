‘Thank you, again:’ Betsy Price expresses pride in Fort Worth in final speech as mayor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Ranker
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In likely one of her last remarks as mayor, Betsy Price expressed pride in Fort Worth, saying Tuesday at her final full council meeting that though the city has faced serious challenges over the last decade, she believed it is in a stronger place.

Price hit on her accomplishments as mayor while advocating unity and encouraging incoming council members. First elected in 2011, she announced in January she would not seek a sixth term. Mattie Parker, who won Saturday’s runoff, will replace her next week. The mayor’s office is not the only shakeup: five new council members will also take office.

“I want to thank you again, the people of Fort Worth for giving me your trust, your confidence, but mostly for your prayers and for your support,” Price said. “I’m very proud of what this council has accomplished together. It is now in the hands of new leadership, and I look forward to supporting the new council and the new mayor, as they progress into the future.”

When Price took office in 2011, the Great Recession’s grip was hard on the city, she said, and the idea of an “urban renaissance” was not yet on the horizon.

Beyond a beleaguered economy, the city faced a looming pension crisis and in the following years would encounter growing racial tension. Price then navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic February winter storm. All this while Fort Worth felt the general growing pains of a city that’s grown from the 17th largest to the 12th largest in the country.

Price described her time in office as “not easy.” The city weathered several storms, she said, because council members and the community were able to put aside differences and work together.

“There’s still work to be done, we know that, but we continue to be committed,” she said.

After thanking her family, city staff and council colleagues, Price touted some of her achievements.

During her decade in office, the city’s population has grown by roughly a quarter to more than 900,000 residents.

Fort Worth is the largest Blue Zone city in the world, a designation Price is particularly proud of. She worked with a number of organizations to convince schools, companies and nonprofits to commit to healthier living either through increased exercise or healthier diets. In 2014, when the process started, Fort Worth was one of the least healthy cities in America, ranking 185 out of 190 on the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index, an annual national health study.

Price also touted TEXRail, the commuter train from downtown do DFW Airport. A planned extension will carry passengers farther in the medical district. Eventually the line could reach southwest Fort Worth. Among other transit initiatives, Trinity Metro has also expanded a rideshare program and the city’s bike share system is growing.

Fiscally, she said Fort Worth remains strong. The city was able to negotiate a pension fix that prevented state intervention. The city was able to lower or maintain the same tax rate for several years, which she has often touted.

While the pandemic was one of the biggest challenges of her time, she said Fort Worth would “come out great.”

“We’ve been a thriving diverse and fiscally strong community,” Price said.

Several outgoing council members also spoke.

The longest serving council member, Jungus Jordan, who has represented District 6 since 2005, said Fort Worth must not loose its small town feel. Jared Williams bested Jordan by 1% in the runoff.

Dennis Shingleton, the District 7 council member since 2011, is retiring from office. He told new council members to pay attention to the oath of office and focus on bettering the whole city, not just their district. Leonard Firestone beat Zeb Pent for his seat in the Saturday runoff.

Kelly Allen Gray, District 8’s council member since 2012, noted VIP Fort Worth, an anti-violence program the city started last year. Chris Nettles will replace her.

Ann Zadeh, the District 9 council member who ran for mayor, thanked neighborhoods and community leaders for being engaged in with the city. Elizabeth Beck beat Fernando Peralta in the runoff to win the seat.

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Extended Crypto Exchange Dominance During May Trading Frenzy

    Binance led competitors in May with a monthly trading volume of $2.46 trillion, up 49% from April levels.

  • Black pastors in Georgia press for federal voting bills

    Black church leaders in Georgia vowed Tuesday to keep up their fight for federal voting rights legislation, with one pastor urging President Joe Biden to use his bully pulpit and strike deals with lawmakers to get the bills passed. “We need you to utilize every ounce of influence that you have," Pastor Lee May, head of the Transforming Faith Church in Decatur, said in a plea to Biden at a rally outside the state Capitol in Atlanta. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said the “crown” of her father's work — the 1965 Voting Rights Act — was under attack.

  • Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

    The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, is looking for specific violations that contributed to a hollowing out of supply chains that could be addressed with tariffs or other remedies, including toward China, White House senior director for international economics and competitiveness Peter Harrell told reporters.

  • Malaysia's Top Glove profit soars on pandemic demand but ban crimps U.S. sales

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported on Wednesday a 485% jump in third-quarter net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic drove strong demand for gloves. The world's largest medical glove manufacturer had posted record profits for the prior four straight quarters, bolstered by people using more gloves due to increased hygiene awareness in the pandemic. In a stock exchange filing, the firm said net profit for the March-May period jumped to 2.04 billion ringgit ($495.63 million) from 347.9 million ringgit a year ago.

  • Anthony Weiner says he’s given ‘informal advice’ to New York mayoral contenders

    Weiner imprisoned for sending explicit message to teenage girlOne-time candidate says he’d be ‘really good campaign manager’ Weiner, who was released from prison in 2019, said he was in a 12-step programme for sex addiction and had accepted he would struggle to find employment. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP The disgraced former New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner has given “informal advice” to some current contenders to lead the city, he said, though as a fraught mayoral election enter

  • Canada to unveil measures soon to ease U.S. border curbs for fully vaccinated

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to lift COVID-19-related restrictions along the U.S. border, said on Tuesday that Ottawa would disclose in coming weeks how some measures could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people. "In the weeks to come, we will have more to say about the measures that we could relax for people who have had two doses," Trudeau told reporters. "Easing of restrictions will be focused on Canadians who are fully vaccinated."

  • Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines prove highly effective in Uruguay - government

    Uruguay on Tuesday released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. The shot reduced deaths by 95% and intensive care admissions by 92%, and also showed 61% efficacy in cutting coronavirus infections, the government said. A total of 795,684 people - health workers and members of the general population between the ages of 18 and 69 - at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac were compared to unvaccinated people to determine the real-world vaccine effectiveness, the government said in a report.

  • On the road again: Romain Grosjean thriving in IndyCar

    Romain Grosjean turned in his key to Indianapolis Motor Speedway — yes, he had his own key to the place — packed up his motorhome and left for Detroit, the next step in his next American adventure. The man who walked through fire and lived to tell about it has fully embraced his move from Formula One to IndyCar, where he won the pole in his third career start with Dale Coyne Racing then led 44 laps on the road course at Indianapolis before finishing second. The roar of appreciation from the limited crowd of spectators last month was like nothing the Frenchman had heard before, not even after nine seasons and 10 podiums in F1.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • Brian Williams mocks Fox News by showing advert the right-wing network rejected

    “It’s about the attempt to overturn our election â the insurrection of 1-6 â and the story is told by those in the fight,” the MSNBC host says

  • NBA star shares video of his little brother being robbed at gunpoint

    The NBA star said there should be fewer guns in the hands of Americans

  • Wife of El Chapo to plead guilty to running drug empire, reports say

    Former US beauty queen planned to be a reality TV star and launch an ‘El Chapo’ brand clothing line

  • China: Professor killed party official at Fudan University

    A professor killed the Communist Party secretary at the school of mathematics at China's prestigious Fudan University, police and school authorities said. Police identified the suspect in custody as a 39-year-old professor whose surname is Jiang, saying he used a knife in committing the crime on the school campus in Shanghai. The school said in a brief statement that Wang Yongzhen, 49, was killed on Monday afternoon and the department had established a working group to fully cooperate with the police investigation.

  • Daughter tries hiding mom’s death by burying her in backyard, Georgia cops say

    The woman was arrested Thursday.

  • Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

    The World Trade Organization should penalize “bad behavior when it occurs,” Australia's prime minister said Wednesday ahead of a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain where he hopes to garner support in a trade dispute with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would be “working with others to buttress the role of the World Trade Organization and to modernize its rulebook where necessary.” “In my discussions with many leaders, I’ve taken great encouragement from the support shown for Australia’s preparedness to withstand economic coercion in recent times,” Morrison said in a speech delivered in the Australian west coast city of Perth before leaving for the G7 meeting in Cornwall.

  • Leading UK universities accept more than £40m from state-owned Chinese companies

    Twenty leading UK universities have collectively accepted more than £40 million in funding from Huawei and state-owned Chinese companies in recent years, sparking concern among Tory MPs. Research by the China Research Group (CRG) of hawkish Conservative backbenchers has uncovered details of some of the research grants made by major Chinese firms, some with direct links to Chinese Communist Party regime, since 2015. Imperial College London accepted between £3.5 million and £14.5 million during th

  • Ukraine trolls Russia by including Crimea on its Euro 2020 soccer jersey

    Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and claims it as its own. The international community recognizes Crimea as Ukrainian territory.

  • Afghan troops suffer 'shockingly high' casualties as violence mounts

    At least 150 Afghan troops have been killed or injured in the last 24 hours in a surge of attacks by Taliban militants as foreign forces withdraw, senior government officials said on Monday. The Taliban seized Shahrak district of western Ghor province on Monday and forced Afghan troops to retreat to nearby villages after a heavy firefight, local officials said. A powerful car bomb targeting a police headquarters in the Khas Balkh district of Balkh province killed at least four people and wounded 50 more including civilians on Sunday, officials said.

  • Video shows Kamala Harris’ motorcade mobbed by motorbikes in Mexico City

    Journalists on bikes seen surrounding vice president’s car with cameras

  • Democratic senator faces voting rights march in his own state over For The People Act opposition

    After ‘constructive’ meeting with civil rights leaders, Joe Manchin remains unmoved on voting rights bill