Thank you, CVEP, for your efforts during Tropical Storm Hilary

Thomas McWeeney
·2 min read
0

It is often said that crises bring out both the best and the worst in people. Fortunately, the incredible acts of kindness, charity and bravery that occur during a crisis far outnumber the more publicized actions of those who try to take advantage it. But all of society benefits from the selfless actions of businesses and individuals – often unrecognized – that rise to the occasion when the need is the greatest. Often among the least recognized, are the nonprofit organizations and their employees that selflessly give of themselves in times of crisis.

Here in the Coachella Valley, we are the beneficiary of a community-minded, nonprofit organization that has demonstrated its commitment to both the people and the businesses of our community. The Coachella Valley Economic, Partnership or CVEP, was established in 1994 to support business development initiatives and programs that stimulate job creation in key industries. Today, CVEP serves as an agent for local government and performs many thankless tasks that government cannot do for itself.

For example, this past weekend CVEP played a significant role in protecting area homes and businesses as Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the Coachella Valley. Showing tremendous foresight, CVEP leased space at the Palm Springs iHub Accelerator Campus to a company that manufactured military-grade equipment, including sandbags. Over time, the company ceased operations and CVEP assumed possession of over 100 pallets of sandbags. This translates into more than one-half million bags of sand.

When it became obvious that the Coachella Valley was likely to experience significant damage and flooding, and that sandbags would be urgently needed, CVEP reached out to all nine cities in the Coachella Valley, offering these surplus sandbags at no cost. Once it was realized that the demand for sandbags far exceeded initial expectations. CVEP staff immediately began coordinating and facilitating sandbag pickups for seven local cities in the valley – something that the cities could not do on their own. No city was turned away, and all received as many sandbags as they requested.

In total, CVEP provided 213,350 sandbags on less than one day’s notice at no cost to Coachella Valley cities to help them meet the needs of their constituents. While the monetary value of the donation is significant, the value derived by Coachella Valley residents and businesses – by way of property damage that was prevented – far exceeds face value. In so doing, CVEP has once again demonstrated how the quick and decisive action of nonprofit organizations can be of enormous help to our local governments.

Dr. Thomas McWeeney is the director of the Research Institute for Public Management and Governance at CSUSB’s Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration. His email is tmcweeney@csusb.edu

.
.

.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Thank you, CVEP, for your efforts during Tropical Storm Hilary

