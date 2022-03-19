Thank you, Dave

David H. Jeppson was one of the four-member executive team selected to found Intermountain Healthcare in 1975.

Last week many of us in St. George said goodbye to a humble, loving and brilliant giant of a man. David H. Jeppson was one of the four-member executive team selected to found Intermountain Healthcare in 1975. He was the vice president of Operations. But it was never about him.

Friend and former hospital administrator Steve Wilson, said, “I remember reading an article about Dave once and the photo showed him on his tractor plowing the field at his 10-acre farm in Davis County. You don’t usually think of the national executive of anything sitting on a tractor plowing his field. Dave was a man of the people and to a person, everyone who knew him loved him.”

When Dave was with you, he wanted to know all about you: What was going well in your life? What worthwhile work are you doing? How is your wife, Jenn, getting along? You couldn’t leave a conversation with Dave and not feel better about yourself. He was truly salt of the earth. Salt naturally draws out the flavor of what it touches. Dave naturally brought out the best in all around him.

It was cultivated in his roots. In a book capturing the history of Intermountain, Dave shared an experience at age 14 talking over potential careers with his father while “pushing timber.” His dad advised, “If you’re going to do something in management, do something that’s going to have a real payback value to society. Why don’t you train yourself to be a hospital manager?” That’s all it took for Dave to pursue a business degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in public health and hospital administration from the University of California Berkeley.

After progressing through leadership roles at UCLA Medical Center, the University of Washington Hospital in Seattle and the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, Dave accepted the position to help found Intermountain Healthcare. In 1975 the company was organized to own and operate 15 hospitals donated to the community by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the height of his career, Dave was a highly regarded national healthcare leader. He chaired the Board of Governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives; served on the faculties of the University of Washington and the University of Colorado; was a member of the house of delegates of the American Hospital Association and chaired the board of the Association of Western Hospitals.

Since retiring to southern Utah in 1994, Dave and June, his wife, have given passionately and selflessly to Dixie State University and Southern Utah University serving on boards, creating scholarships and lifting and advancing those who live in our community in every way they could.

The Jeppsons’ leadership, influence and support of Intermountain and St. George Regional Hospital has been game-changing to all who benefit from care across the Intermountain system. Locally, Dave and June have generously given of their time and resources to mentor our leaders, serve on our governing board, attend and support each new development and lovingly help grow our hospital to its current success.

When Dave retired, Intermountain’s founding CEO, Scott Parker, emotionally referred to his decision to hire Jeppson as the most important hiring decision he had ever made. He said, “Through his personality, integrity and goodwill, Dave Jeppson made friends for Intermountain everywhere he traveled. He provided inspired leadership in every assignment he was asked to accept.”

Our hearts are deeply grateful to Dave and his family for his accepting so many significant lifelong leadership assignments and fulfilling them so kindly and honorably. We will miss you Dave, and always remember your legacy.

Mitch Cloward is the a administrator of Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Thank you, Dave