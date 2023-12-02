‘Thank you for fighting’: Karns City quarterback Mason Martin could return to rehab next week

Karns City quarterback Mason Martin could return to rehab as early as next week.

According to a post from his father, Denny Martin, Mason got out of another surgery which successfully gave him a new shunt.

Denny said Mason is recovering and resting comfortably, and if all goes well, he could be ready to return to rehab early next week.

Denny also said in the post:

I want to thank everyone for the prayers and well wishes. This last week has been one of the toughest for me. During the difficult moments I go through and read all the prayers and comments on Mason Strong and all the messages I have received. They always fire me up and give me much needed strength. I appreciate and need each and every one of them. I am certain Mason appreciates hearing them as well. Thank you for fighting along with us.

