‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

Chacour Koop
·1 min read
Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd, reacted to the jury’s guilty verdict against the former Minneapolis police officer with relief, saying “justice has been served.”

“I just cried so hard,” Frazier posted on Facebook. “This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety (busting) through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.”

George Floyd we did it!!” she said. “Justice has been served.”

Frazier’s video was seen across the world, setting off protests against police violence against Black people, and eventually played a key role in the trial against Chauvin.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Many credited Frazier’s video with helping bring attention to Floyd’s death and the eventual guilty verdict.

But she wasn’t always praised for the video. In the days after she posted it to Facebook, Frazier said she was harassed online, some criticizing her for filming the video and not intervening. She can be heard, along with others, asking Chauvin to stop.

In October, she was praised as a “quick-thinking and dauntless young woman” by PEN America, which named her a recipient of the organization’s PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

