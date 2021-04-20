‘THANK YOU GOD’: Darnella Frazier, who filmed George Floyd’s death, reacts to verdict

Best Life

The United States passed two major positive COVID-19 milestones in just two days: on Apr. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data showed that more than half of all adults over the age of 18 had received at least one dose of vaccine; and then on Apr. 19, all people in the U.S. above the age of 16 nationwide became eligible to receive the vaccine. But while the pace of the rollout continues to beat previous forecasts, some areas of the country are still seeing COVID cases rise. According to data from The Washington Post, a handful of states had significant spikes in COVID cases over the past seven days, many up 15 percent or more from last week. Read on to see the areas that are currently being hit the worst by new infections, and for more on the rare instances of breakthrough infections, Dr. Fauci Says This Is How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated.Overall, the U.S. saw even more good news in recent days as the national seven-day average of newly reported COVID-19 cases dropped slightly, down two percent from the previous week, according to data from The Post as of Apr. 20. But some states still experienced sizable jumps in figures, with 20 states reporting an increase in their weekly averages and nine seeing significant spikes in new COVID cases of 15 percent or more since last week.Even as the country continues to ramp up vaccinations, some top officials have warned that there's still plenty of work to be done. "More people in the United States are being vaccinated every single day at an accelerated pace. On the other hand, cases and hospitalizations are increasing in some areas of the country," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Apr. 19. "Cases among younger people who have not yet been vaccinated are also increasing."During an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on Apr. 18, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, echoed his colleague's warnings. He said it was important to hold steady on wearing masks and social distancing even after you've been vaccinated due to the still-high case numbers nationwide. "We're having between 60 and 70,000 new infections per day," he said. "And it would really, I think, not be prudent at all to declare victory prematurely and pull back [on public health measures]."Read on to see which states have seen COVID case spikes of more than 15 percent in the past seven days, according to April 20 data from The Washington Post. And for more on what future COVID shots could be like, check out Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine. 9 North Carolina New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 137Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 15 percent 8 Florida New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 220Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 17 percentAnd for more on what you need to do post-shot, check out Make Sure to Do This the Day After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Say. 7 Washington New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 122Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent 6 Oregon New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 108Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percentAnd for more on where you should still hold off on visiting after your shots, check out The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated. 5 Mississippi New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 57Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 25 percent 4 Rhode Island New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 365Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 36 percentAnd for more on what you might expect from your shots, check out The Common Vaccine Side Effect That No One Is Talking About, Experts Say. 3 Tennessee New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 160Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 39 percent 2 Maine New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 245Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 45 percentAnd for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 1 Alabama New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 70Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 60 percentAnd for more good news about COVID, check out You Won't Have to Wear a Mask When You Do This Very Soon, Expert Says.