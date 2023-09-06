Thank you Kansas City | Fill the Fridge raises money for Harvesters

TechCrunch

There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.