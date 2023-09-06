Thank you Kansas City | Fill the Fridge raises money for Harvesters
Automotive data website ISeeCars analyzed used car pricing of 6.5 million vehicles to determine the most and least expensive cities for buying a used car.
Hurt feelings may be at the root of the friction between Sixers player James Harden and GM Daryl Morey.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Meet the ChomChom: The 'holy grail' tool with over 113,000 purrfect ratings.
Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Wednesday that the central bank should take its time as it looks to bring inflation down, but warned further rate hikes could be warranted.
It’s easy to start a startup. An estimated 90% of all startups fail, so there is no question that the problem is a widespread one. “I went from one lawyer to another, accountant to accountant, the internet -- it’s almost a taboo subject despite the fact that 93% of startups that raise will shut down,” he told TechCrunch.
"We chose 'Pynt' because it's short, memorable and reflects our love for developers and a good beer," Pynt co-founder and CEO Tzvika Shneider told me when I asked him about how the company got its name. Pynt hopes to do this by helping developers and security professionals more easily -- and automatically -- test their API security. The Tel Aviv-based company today announced that it has raised a $6 million seed funding round led by early-stage fund Joule Ventures, with participation from Dallas VC and Honeystone VC.
Kenji Niwa, an immigrant entrepreneur, experienced the challenges of getting financial products, including a credit card, without a credit history when he moved to the U.S. in 2017 to get his MBA at UC Berkeley. Niwa realized that the issue is not just for international students who undergo financial stress in the U.S. -- local college students were also dealing with the same problem due to poor credit scores.
NYC officials have started enforcing new regulations mandating that hosts will have to file a registration application — and meet a set of requirements — to be able to rent homes to guests for less than 30 days.
How Bob Gucionne's penchant for scandalous publishing made him one of the world's wealthiest men, but ultimately left him nearly penniless.
It’s been fun watching Okra Solar’s journey over the last few years. Today it’s announcing a $12 million Series A aimed at serving wide swaths of the world that presently lack access to electricity. The startup’s flagship offering is a mesh-based solar solution that re-apportions excess energy based on proximity.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
An increasing number of companies are looking to automate as a shortage of skilled workers is expected to take a toll on manufacturers through 2030. Tokyo- and Atlanta-based startup Mujin, which develops AI-based software for industrial automation, believes that robots can improve productivity and safety. SBI Investment led the latest round, with participation from Pegasus Tech Ventures and Accenture, among others.
Lauren W. constantly upgrades her New York City apartment with colorful touches that amplify its overall groovy aesthetic. The post This ’70s-inspired NYC studio is full of playful touches — and a surprising bed hack! appeared first on In The Know.
There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.
Only 1.2% of venture capital is funding Black entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase.
Founded out of London in 2016, Butternut Box serves a handful of European markets with myriad culinary products spanning the meat and vegetable fray, with the promise of "human-quality" ingredients tested and tasted by real people. Prior to now, Butternut Box had raised a little over $110 million in funding across several rounds, but its latest cash injection stands out in a world of venture capital seemingly averse to anything beyond smaller early-stage investments. This, perhaps, is testament to the enduring and robust market for all-things pet.
'Melts the pain away,' gushed one of its 10,000+ fans.
Investors continue to flock to money market funds in search of higher yields, posing an ongoing challenge to banks trying to keep deep-pocketed account holders.
Many Republican candidates are looking at trimming benefits for younger people while hashing out the question of how to go about it.