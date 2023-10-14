'Thank you!' Montana man to return home from hospital weeks after grizzly bear bit off lower jaw
Rudy Noorlander gives two thumbs up at a press conference with his daughter, Ashley Noorlander, left, and surgeon to speak about his recovery from a grizzly bear attack at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Noorlander was attacked by a grizzly bear on Sept. 8, 2023, south of Big Sky, Mont. After emergency surgery in Bozeman, Noorlander was flown to the University of Utah Hospital where he has continued his care.