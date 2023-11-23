What do we have to be thankful for? Freedom, family and abundance

After facing hardships and deaths on a new continent, the pilgrims still set aside days to thank God for the blessings they had. Perhaps one of the first objects of their gratitude would have been for the abundance of natural liberty that allowed them to worship freely. Another fitting object of their gratitude would have been for the abundance of kindness from their Wampanoag neighbors. Then finally came the abundance of food, which became the first Thanksgiving feast.

Now, nearly four centuries later, I feel similar gratitude to God for the abundances in my life. I am thankful for the liberty to think and say and acknowledge the Almighty. I am thankful for the kindnesses of my family and others in my life. I am thankful for food on a daily basis (including Thanksgiving dinner with family). I know America has similarly provided for you on our basic liberties. I pray everyone also receives kindness in their lives. And we all should applaud the continual work being done by both the government safety net and the non-profit sector to end hunger.

Norman Rockwell's "Freedom from Want" is part of the "Enduring Ideals: Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms" exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

So every Thanksgiving I am grateful for my family and God and more. When I think of Thanksgiving, a picture that immediately comes to mind is Norman Rockwell’s painting “Freedom from Want,” inspired by President Franklin Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms” speech: A family sits happily at a table as the family matriarch serves a turkey. Roosevelt in his speech also mentioned freedom of speech, freedom of worship, and freedom from fear. Rockwell captured these in other paintings with a man standing at a town hall meeting, people praying, and parents tucking their children in at night. I am grateful every Thanksgiving for all these freedoms, and I am thankful for what helps make them happen: Families and abundance and government programs and soup kitchens, the U.S. Constitution and free places of worship and free press, the U.S. military and peacemakers and first responders. I pray for them all.

Get ready for the holidays: Hallmark channel unveils 'Countdown to Christmas' lineup

Which makes Thanksgiving a wondrous holiday. Part of this is the joy of spending time with family. Part of this is the joy of an abundance of food. Part of this is remembering why the pilgrims came here: To live and worship in their own way, to build “a city on a hill” that inspired all. Part of this is remembering the charity that led the Wampanoag to help the pilgrims. Part of this is continuing an American tradition rooted in the first Thanksgiving proclamation by George Washington. Meanwhile, we also remember those in need by providing Thanksgiving food to them.

God has blessed our country. We have freedoms missing in other parts of the world. We have economic opportunities missing in other parts of the world. We have citizens willing to lend a helpful hand to each other through the safety net and private charity. We have an all-volunteer military committed to our nation's security. I am thankful for all of these. We are John Winthrop's "city on a hill" in a way that would be no doubt beyond the imagination of his generation of early American colonists.

Scott Miller is a graduate of York College and Widener School of Law and a former congressional staffer. The views expressed here are solely his.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: What we have to be thankful for: Freedom, family, abundance