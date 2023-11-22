What are you thankful for this holiday season? Here are 15 Lake County answers

What are you thankful for this year?

“I wake up grateful that every new day is a blank slate upon which we can write our own future. Living in a country that upholds the freedom is precious to me, but it is through His love and grace that we are wiped clean every day. It is because of Him that I choose to live a life in service to others; helping to build legacies, fortifying our community and leaving the world a better place than we found it.”

— Addie Owens, Tavares

“I’m thankful for my son, Leighton, no better kid in the world. I’m blessed to live in Lake County, surrounded by folks that love their God, their country and their families.”

— Ray Powers, president, Lake County Historical Society and Museum

“I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful that I get to cover Friday night lights football!”

— Kyle Coppola, Lady Lake

“Growing up here in Lake County and raising my own family here has been such a blessing for me. I’m very thankful that I live in a community that values everything good about America. Faith and family values drive our schools, small businesses, and volunteer organizations. I feel blessed.”

— Carey Baker, Lake County property appraiser

“I’m thankful to have family and a close group of friends who, no matter what, are always there for me. I love them and will always be there for them.”

— Alan Reisman, Leesburg city commissioner

“I am thankful for the many blessings and opportunities the Lord has provided for me, I'm also thankful for my family, friends, Christian Worship Center church family and to live in such a great City as Leesburg, Florida.”

— John Christian, Leesburg

Nikki Duslak

“This year, I am thankful for the bravery it takes to make tough decisions; for courage, fresh starts, and open doors. I'm thankful for the great pairs of shoes that helped me kick down the doors that weren't open yet. Most of all, I am thankful for my amazing children and parents, and the best inner circle for which anyone could ever hope.”

— Nikki Duslak, Fruitland Park

Rayma Peters

“After losing a sibling recently and taking care of frail parents, nothing seems more important than staying in the present moment with family and friends. I am most thankful for time. Time to continue to learn change and grow. Let your friends and family know how much you love them.”

— Rayma Peters, Leesburg

James Floyd

“I am thankful for my family, my wife, and four children, Christy, Micheal, Melinda, and DJ. I'm thankful for my seven grandchildren, Brandon, Tison, Christian, Kaislie, Carson, Amayla, and Stetson. I'm also thankful for our Radio family and the best news broadcaster ever.”

— James Floyd, Leesburg

Reese Ponds

“I am thankful for my amazing family, especially my older brother, Jacob!”

— Reese Ponds, Lady Lake

“Thankful for the supporting community and amazing small business owners we work alongside."— Adriana Henderson, Eustis

Karyn Lambert

"I am grateful for friends, family, love, kindness and my new business which allows me to bring so much fun and art into people's lives!"

— Karyn Lambert, Lady Lake

"This year I am thankful for my children and the memories we are making!"

— Sheena Willis, Tavares

Brook Corn-Garrett

"I’m thankful for God and all that he has provided me in this life."

— Brook Corn-Garrett, Umatilla

"We are thankful for supportive customers!"

— Vinyl Tulle and Supply Staff, Leesburg

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: We asked; 15 people answered: What are you thankful for this holiday season?