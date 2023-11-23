Thankful for spreading New Mexico's good news

Nov. 22—It's hard to believe it's only been a little over three months since the Albuquerque Journal began our good news beat. In such a short time, I've had the privilege of sharing so many amazing stories with our readers, all of which have left a deep impression on me. So, I figured there's no better time than Thanksgiving to reflect on how thankful I am for the work we've done so far.

When our editor Patrick Ethridge first presented me with the idea of the good news beat, my first thought was, "why hasn't this been done before?" As a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, I grew up seeing firsthand how beautiful and unique our city is. Every day, there are fellow citizens who are dedicating themselves to uplifting the lives of others.

Too often, those stories go untold. Like many of our readers have told us since we started the good news beat, the Journal has been prone sometimes to only featuring stories of violence or crime. While crime is a daily reality in Albuquerque, the mission of the good news beat was to have one bright spot, one story of inspiration in our newspaper, a story that reflects the best of our city.

From how a local librarian devised a challenge to get her students excited about reading, to how the Roadrunner Food Bank is helping feed those in need around the state, each story I've written has one common trait — lending a helping hand to others.

To me, there is nothing more inherently New Mexican than lending a hand to someone in need. I've seen it my entire life, and it's something I feel sets us apart from others. We care for each other, we look after each other and most of the time, we do it without looking for anything in return.

The people and organizations we have featured so far exemplify this and fill me with pride to be a New Mexican. I hope our readers share that same feeling of pride. If they do, it's safe to say our goal of shining a spotlight on the best our city and our state have to offer has succeeded.

I'm excited to continue highlighting the amazing efforts of so many great people. Each new day brings a new opportunity to learn about how our fellow citizens are making a difference in this community that we all call home.

I thank the community for sending us story ideas seemingly every day; in many ways, you are our best source for finding stories. You know these communities, you love them and like us, you want to showcase what makes us unique.

I also want to thank Patrick and the Journal leadership for entrusting me with this extraordinary responsibility of sharing New Mexico's good news. I hope each story has had the same impact on them as it has on me.

So in closing, I want to thank the individuals who have allowed me to share their stories so far. You've inspired me and, I hope, our readers as well. Your work makes our city and state a better place.

I wish all of our readers a Happy Thanksgiving weekend, and I look forward to sharing many more good news stories over the rest of the holiday season and into the new year.