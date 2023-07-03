‘Thankful for the time we had;’ Fairborn PD mourns loss of retired K9
The Fairborn Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9.
K9 Bacardi “Bac” passed away late last week, the police department said in a social media post.
Bac served the police department for seven years before retiring in 2022 to be a family dog for his K9 Handler Officer Joe Pence.
Bac assisted 27 other agencies during his service with over 545 deployments and 215 arrests, the police department said.
“We are thankful for the time we had with Bacardi and ask everyone to keep Office Pence and his family in their thoughts as they lost a loving family member,” the police department said.
Posted by Fairborn Police Department on Monday, July 3, 2023