Thanks to a new program, shelter dogs get a ‘leg up’ for adoptions

Christmas will be a happier time for several dogs and their new families, thanks to a collaboration between the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine (TTUSVM) and the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare department (AAMW).

Nine dogs were primed and ready for adoption at the second annual Paws for the Holidays event, held recently at Contagion Athletics and sponsored by the two organizations. The pets were part of a number of dogs chosen from the AAMW shelter at the beginning of last semester by TTU vet school students, with the goal to socialize, spay and neuter, vaccinate and present the dogs to the public for good, forever homes toward the end of the semester.

Wrinkles enjoys the adoption event Paws for the Holidays at Contagion Athletics. Texas Tech Veterinarian School and Amarillo Management & Welfare teamed up to work with homeless dogs to not only socialize the pets but also train them and perform needed lab work on them.

The event went well on Saturday, Dec. 2. Many people attended, and three dogs ended up with new homes. The hope is to give dogs a better chance at being adopted by working with them, training them, teaching them manners and tricks and making them family compatible. At last year’s event, all the dogs were adopted eventually.

One of the dogs looking for a home showed off skills taught by the Texas Tech Veterinary School students. The program is run in conjunction with Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare to increase pets chances at adoption and to give students hands-on training.

After the event, as of Friday, there were still five dogs ready for adoption, and anyone interested can contact Trista Mills at trista.mills@ttu.edu for more information.

“We believe that by getting them used to people and interacting with different students, they will be more adoptable,” said Mills, Assistant Professor of Veterinarian Practice at TTUSVM. The program is new, but it seems to be working well, according to Mills.

Maverick and Hailey Moore watch all the action at Paws for the Holidays held Saturday at Contagion Athletics. The adoption event featured dogs that have been treated and socialized by Texas Tech veterinary students to enhance their chances of adoption and forever homes. Dogs came from Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, who were there to adopt to good homes.

AAMW was at the event to help with adoption paperwork for the dogs.

At the beginning of each semester, the students will get a new group of around 20 dogs to work with, train, treat and find homes for.

Trista Mills, seated, Assistant Professor of Veterinarian program at Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is shown with one of the potential adoptees at the Paws for the Holidays event held Saturday at Contagion Athletics. Hailee Conley is at left.

It is a well-known fact that the economy has been hard on families; many dogs have been surrendered and dumped due to the high costs of maintaining a pet, as well as caring for a family.

So far this month in the first week, as of the Dec. 6 daily report card from AAMW, the shelter has had a total intake of 81 dogs, and the dog kennels were 107% full. The dog outcome totals (adoption, return to owner and rescue / relocate) for December was at 45, with 24 of those being dog adoptions.

Grace Foster, left, and Jenna LeBlanc show off Ronda, one of the dogs up for adoption at the Paws for the Holidays event held Saturday at Contagion Athletics.

But when there is a will, there is a way. There is still time to give a pet a home and enrich a family’s life.

For more information about TTUSVM, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/vetschool/ .

For more information about AAMW, visit https://amw.amarillo.gov/ or go to their Facebook page.

Owner of Ruff and Rags, Ashley Hildebrand, had festive offerings and gifts for pets at the Paws for the Holidays event at Contagion Athletics Saturday.

Kaitlyn Marr and Raegan Rivera had treats and eats available for purchase at Paws for the Holidays held Saturday, Dec. 2 at Contagion Athletics.

