Thanks to Rep. Kilmer for standing up on behalf of kids

Many people don’t’ care who represents them in Congress. But to me it matters a lot. For 11 years Rep. Derek Kilmer has represented the residents of Kitsap County and beyond. Next year will be his last year representing us, as he’s announced that he is term limiting himself. How many members of Congress have the courage to do that!During his six terms in Congress, he’s stood up for working people, for students and their schools and training institutions, for healthcare, for veterans, for small businesses, for the Tribes, for the environment, and most importantly, for children.

I am particularly grateful for his persistent focus on reducing poverty, in the U.S. and around the world. He’s always been a strong supporter of policies and investments in the well being of children, their families, their schools, and their health.Currently he is supporting the expansion of the Child Tax Credit that will lift almost half of the children in Washington State out of poverty, improvement of policies governing our nation’s investment in global education, and eradication of TB (the largest infectious disease killer globally).Derek, you are a hero to so many people. Thank you for your service to us all.

Beth Wilson, Olalla

