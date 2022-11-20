Say thanks to small businesses for serving the communities where they live

Brad Jones, Missouri state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Since it's the season of giving thanks, I want to thank our small businesses for everything they do to help our communities throughout the year.

Small businesses — the shops and restaurants run by our friends and neighbors, by people we know — create jobs, support our children's sports teams, and give to local charities. They worked to keep customers and employees safe during the pandemic, and they're trying hard to hold prices in check despite the highest inflation this country has seen since the '80s.

That’s why I believe it’s so important that we support them on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday, always the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is a day when shoppers and diners are encouraged to support the local businesses that support their communities throughout the year.

It began in 2010 as a way to shine a light on local shops and restaurants as they recovered from the Great Recession. It’s since become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Last year, people spent a record $23.3 billion nationwide on Small Business Saturday, according to American Express and my group, the National Federation of Independent Business.

I think Small Business Saturday has become a seasonal institution because people realize how important independent shops and restaurants are to the local economy and to their communities overall.

Consider this: According to the latest figures from the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses account for 99.4% of all businesses in the state.

When we shop at locally-owned stores or eat at the family-run restaurant down the street, we’re helping to keep our communities healthy. When we shop at a chain store, the money goes to a big corporation that’s probably based in another state.

But 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community, according to another American Express and NFIB survey. On top of that, every dollar spent at a small business creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employers and their employees shop at other local businesses.

Story continues

Plus, when you shop at a small business, you’ll find things you won’t find at the mall, and there’s a good chance you’ll be dealing directly with the owner, someone who’ll do whatever they can to turn you into a regular customer who’ll come back throughout the year.

Missouri’s economy rests on its small businesses. That’s why I’m asking everyone to shop small on Saturday, Nov. 26. When we help small businesses, we help everyone.

Brad Jones is the Missouri state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Shopping at local businesses keeps the community's economy strong