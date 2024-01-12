Thanks for supporting the Needy Cases Fund in 2023. Here's how much was donated
Thank you, Central Jersey.
Once again, Central Jersey residents, as they have done for decades, have shown their generosity and goodwill to help their less fortunate neighbors by donating to our annual Needy Cases Fund during the holiday season.
The response to the annual fundraiser has been heartwarming.
The Needy Cases Fund is a Central Jersey holiday tradition, stretching back almost eight decades. The community-service project has been sponsored by the Home News Tribune and its predecessor, the Daily Home News, working with the Lions Club of New Brunswick. In recent years, the Courier News has joined the Home News Tribune in sponsoring the charity.
From Thanksgiving until Christmas, the Home News Tribune, Courier News and MyCentralJersey.com detailed 11 organizations serving Central Jersey. This year’s agencies were Franklin Food Bank, Make-A-Wish New Jersey, FISH Inc., CASA of Middlesex County, Lions Club of New Brunswick, Community Access Unlimited, Elijah's Promise, Martin Luther King Youth Center, Aldersgate Outreach Community Center, Women Aware, and Food Bank Network of Somerset County.
And you responded in kindness and empathy to the stories of our neighbors here in Central Jersey for whom the holiday season is not joyous. Every day they face the challenges presented by health and economic circumstances beyond their control.
You didn't forget them.
Thanks to your generosity, the Needy Cases Fund received more than $11,125 this year. In the last two decades, nearly $600,000 has been raised.
The Needy Cases Fund is maintained in a separate account by the Lions Club of New Brunswick, and distribution of the funds is apportioned by representatives of MyCentralJersey.com and the club.
We thank the following donors this year for showing once again that generosity is more powerful than adversity:
Gail Aiello of South River, in loving memory of Thomas V. Horvath and in loving memory of Brandon Michael Jackson
Lavene Bauer of Sayreville
Ronald Berger of Milltown
Frederick Booth and Ann Kiernan of New Brunswick
Diana Demaio Bloise of Somerville
Catherine Coffaro of Flemington
Judith Cohen of Somerset
John and Marylou Domino of Milton, Massachusetts, in memory of the Domino and Grosso families in New Brunswick
William Douglas Sr. of Monroe, in memory of Albert and Arlene Bateau by the family
Paul and Sandra Fisher of North Brunswick
Robert and Janet Floersch of Avenel
Arthur and Karen Goldenberg of East Brunswick
Ronald and Elaine Grygo of East Brunswick, in memory of Chester and Helen Grygo
Paul Grzella and Edward Edwards of Bridgewater
Todd Hunt of Somerset
Kenneth and Patrica Irons of Monroe
Vincent and Doris Krobatsch of South River, in loving memory of our son, Rhett Krobatsch and our parents, Frederick and Marie Fischer and Vincent and Catherine Krobatsch and Lenny Krobatsch
Scott M. Kurtz of Somerset, in memory of Donald and Eleanor Kurtz
Elizabeth Labun of Spotswood
Stephen R. Lax of Middlesex
Charles and Christine Levitsky of Bridgewater
Michael and Marilyn Malinic of Parlin
Craig A. Mangean and Karen Gilmore of Raritan
Mike and Nancy Sober McCarthy of Hillsborough
Stephen and Joanne McIntyre of Old Bridge
John P. Melnick of Spotswood
Merrill Marsh of Branchburg
Michael and Joyce Nussbaum of Edison
James T. O’Brien of Colonia
Pete and Laurie Peterson of Branchburg
Kevin R. Rogers of Highland Park
Raritan Group Inc. of Edison
Michele Senko of South River
Margaret Shallcross of North Brunswick, in memory of Frank Mumber and Lawrence Shallcross
Rozalyn Sherman of Somerset
Jestina R. Simmons of Somerset, in memory of Son Murray L. Simmons Jr.
Bruce and Elizabeth Smith of Lebanon
Douglas and Donna Smith of Highland Park, in memory of Art and Eric Smith
Carl and Kathryn Smith of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, in memory of Arthur S. Gatarz
Philip and Irene Szakielo of Iselin
Gail Thomas of Woodbridge
John and Constance Webster of Highland Park
Alan and Barbara Weisblatt of Somerset
John and Donna Wetzel of Parlin
Clifford and Patricia Wilson of East Windsor
Lisa Zamorski of Flemington, in memory of Anthony and Marie Delmastro and Frank and Marilyn Baglione
Paul E. Zygler of Fords
There were 31 anonymous donations.
