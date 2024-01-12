Thanks for supporting the Needy Cases Fund in 2023. Here's how much was donated

Thank you, Central Jersey.

Once again, Central Jersey residents, as they have done for decades, have shown their generosity and goodwill to help their less fortunate neighbors by donating to our annual Needy Cases Fund during the holiday season.

The response to the annual fundraiser has been heartwarming.

The Needy Cases Fund is a Central Jersey holiday tradition, stretching back almost eight decades. The community-service project has been sponsored by the Home News Tribune and its predecessor, the Daily Home News, working with the Lions Club of New Brunswick. In recent years, the Courier News has joined the Home News Tribune in sponsoring the charity.

From Thanksgiving until Christmas, the Home News Tribune, Courier News and MyCentralJersey.com detailed 11 organizations serving Central Jersey. This year’s agencies were Franklin Food Bank, Make-A-Wish New Jersey, FISH Inc., CASA of Middlesex County, Lions Club of New Brunswick, Community Access Unlimited, Elijah's Promise, Martin Luther King Youth Center, Aldersgate Outreach Community Center, Women Aware, and Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

And you responded in kindness and empathy to the stories of our neighbors here in Central Jersey for whom the holiday season is not joyous. Every day they face the challenges presented by health and economic circumstances beyond their control.

You didn't forget them.

Thanks to your generosity, the Needy Cases Fund received more than $11,125 this year. In the last two decades, nearly $600,000 has been raised.

The Needy Cases Fund is maintained in a separate account by the Lions Club of New Brunswick, and distribution of the funds is apportioned by representatives of MyCentralJersey.com and the club.

We thank the following donors this year for showing once again that generosity is more powerful than adversity:

Gail Aiello of South River, in loving memory of Thomas V. Horvath and in loving memory of Brandon Michael Jackson

Lavene Bauer of Sayreville

Ronald Berger of Milltown

Frederick Booth and Ann Kiernan of New Brunswick

Diana Demaio Bloise of Somerville

Catherine Coffaro of Flemington

Judith Cohen of Somerset

John and Marylou Domino of Milton, Massachusetts, in memory of the Domino and Grosso families in New Brunswick

William Douglas Sr. of Monroe, in memory of Albert and Arlene Bateau by the family

Paul and Sandra Fisher of North Brunswick

Robert and Janet Floersch of Avenel

Arthur and Karen Goldenberg of East Brunswick

Ronald and Elaine Grygo of East Brunswick, in memory of Chester and Helen Grygo

Paul Grzella and Edward Edwards of Bridgewater

Todd Hunt of Somerset

Kenneth and Patrica Irons of Monroe

Vincent and Doris Krobatsch of South River, in loving memory of our son, Rhett Krobatsch and our parents, Frederick and Marie Fischer and Vincent and Catherine Krobatsch and Lenny Krobatsch

Scott M. Kurtz of Somerset, in memory of Donald and Eleanor Kurtz

Elizabeth Labun of Spotswood

Stephen R. Lax of Middlesex

Charles and Christine Levitsky of Bridgewater

Michael and Marilyn Malinic of Parlin

Craig A. Mangean and Karen Gilmore of Raritan

Mike and Nancy Sober McCarthy of Hillsborough

Stephen and Joanne McIntyre of Old Bridge

John P. Melnick of Spotswood

Merrill Marsh of Branchburg

Michael and Joyce Nussbaum of Edison

James T. O’Brien of Colonia

Pete and Laurie Peterson of Branchburg

Kevin R. Rogers of Highland Park

Raritan Group Inc. of Edison

Michele Senko of South River

Margaret Shallcross of North Brunswick, in memory of Frank Mumber and Lawrence Shallcross

Rozalyn Sherman of Somerset

Jestina R. Simmons of Somerset, in memory of Son Murray L. Simmons Jr.

Bruce and Elizabeth Smith of Lebanon

Douglas and Donna Smith of Highland Park, in memory of Art and Eric Smith

Carl and Kathryn Smith of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, in memory of Arthur S. Gatarz

Philip and Irene Szakielo of Iselin

Gail Thomas of Woodbridge

John and Constance Webster of Highland Park

Alan and Barbara Weisblatt of Somerset

John and Donna Wetzel of Parlin

Clifford and Patricia Wilson of East Windsor

Lisa Zamorski of Flemington, in memory of Anthony and Marie Delmastro and Frank and Marilyn Baglione

Paul E. Zygler of Fords

There were 31 anonymous donations.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Needy Cases Fund NJ charity program raises 11K for nonprofits