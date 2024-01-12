Thanks for supporting the Needy Cases Fund in 2023. Here's how much was donated

Staff report
Thank you, Central Jersey.

Once again, Central Jersey residents, as they have done for decades, have shown their generosity and goodwill to help their less fortunate neighbors by donating to our annual Needy Cases Fund during the holiday season.

The response to the annual fundraiser has been heartwarming.

The Needy Cases Fund is a Central Jersey holiday tradition, stretching back almost eight decades. The community-service project has been sponsored by the Home News Tribune and its predecessor, the Daily Home News, working with the Lions Club of New Brunswick. In recent years, the Courier News has joined the Home News Tribune in sponsoring the charity.

From Thanksgiving until Christmas, the Home News Tribune, Courier News and MyCentralJersey.com detailed 11 organizations serving Central Jersey. This year’s agencies were Franklin Food Bank, Make-A-Wish New Jersey, FISH Inc., CASA of Middlesex County, Lions Club of New Brunswick, Community Access Unlimited, Elijah's Promise, Martin Luther King Youth Center, Aldersgate Outreach Community Center, Women Aware, and Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

And you responded in kindness and empathy to the stories of our neighbors here in Central Jersey for whom the holiday season is not joyous. Every day they face the challenges presented by health and economic circumstances beyond their control.

You didn't forget them.

Thanks to your generosity, the Needy Cases Fund received more than $11,125 this year. In the last two decades, nearly $600,000 has been raised.

The Needy Cases Fund is maintained in a separate account by the Lions Club of New Brunswick, and distribution of the funds is apportioned by representatives of MyCentralJersey.com and the club.

We thank the following donors this year for showing once again that generosity is more powerful than adversity:

  • Gail Aiello of South River, in loving memory of Thomas V. Horvath and in loving memory of Brandon Michael Jackson

  • Lavene Bauer of Sayreville

  • Ronald Berger of Milltown

  • Frederick Booth and Ann Kiernan of New Brunswick

  • Diana Demaio Bloise of Somerville

  • Catherine Coffaro of Flemington

  • Judith Cohen of Somerset

  • John and Marylou Domino of Milton, Massachusetts, in memory of the Domino and Grosso families in New Brunswick

  • William Douglas Sr. of Monroe, in memory of Albert and Arlene Bateau by the family

  • Paul and Sandra Fisher of North Brunswick

  • Robert and Janet Floersch of Avenel

  • Arthur and Karen Goldenberg of East Brunswick

  • Ronald and Elaine Grygo of East Brunswick, in memory of Chester and Helen Grygo

  • Paul Grzella and Edward Edwards of Bridgewater

  • Todd Hunt of Somerset

  • Kenneth and Patrica Irons of Monroe

  • Vincent and Doris Krobatsch of South River, in loving memory of our son, Rhett Krobatsch and our parents, Frederick and Marie Fischer and Vincent and Catherine Krobatsch and Lenny Krobatsch

  • Scott M. Kurtz of Somerset, in memory of Donald and Eleanor Kurtz

  • Elizabeth Labun of Spotswood

  • Stephen R. Lax of Middlesex

  • Charles and Christine Levitsky of Bridgewater

  • Michael and Marilyn Malinic of Parlin

  • Craig A. Mangean and Karen Gilmore of Raritan                            

  • Mike and Nancy Sober McCarthy of Hillsborough

  • Stephen and Joanne McIntyre of Old Bridge

  • John P. Melnick of Spotswood

  • Merrill Marsh of Branchburg

  • Michael and Joyce Nussbaum of Edison

  • James T. O’Brien of Colonia

  • Pete and Laurie Peterson of Branchburg

  • Kevin R. Rogers of Highland Park

  • Raritan Group Inc. of Edison

  • Michele Senko of South River

  • Margaret Shallcross of North Brunswick, in memory of Frank Mumber and Lawrence Shallcross

  • Rozalyn Sherman of Somerset

  • Jestina R. Simmons of Somerset, in memory of Son Murray L. Simmons Jr.

  • Bruce and Elizabeth Smith of Lebanon

  • Douglas and Donna Smith of Highland Park, in memory of Art and Eric Smith

  • Carl and Kathryn Smith of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, in memory of Arthur S. Gatarz

  • Philip and Irene Szakielo of Iselin

  • Gail Thomas of Woodbridge

  • John and Constance Webster of Highland Park

  • Alan and Barbara Weisblatt of Somerset

  • John and Donna Wetzel of Parlin

  • Clifford and Patricia Wilson of East Windsor

  • Lisa Zamorski of Flemington, in memory of Anthony and Marie Delmastro and Frank and Marilyn Baglione

  • Paul E. Zygler of Fords

There were 31 anonymous donations.

