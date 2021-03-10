Thanks to Winfrey and royals, CBS morning show makes history

In this video grab issued Monday, March 8, 2021 by CBS This Morning, Oprah Winfrey discusses her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired March 7. (CBS This Morning via AP)
DAVID BAUDER
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Thank you, Oprah!

For the first time on record, CBS' morning news show on Monday had a bigger audience than ABC's “Good Morning America” and NBC's “Today” show, the Nielsen company said.

The show featured Winfrey talking about her explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan that aired the night before on CBS, along with some outtakes that hadn't been aired.

Nielsen records that date back to 1991 reveal that there had never been a single day that “CBS This Morning,” nor any of its predecessors, beat their two rivals.

“Let that sink in for a moment,” CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said in a memo to her staff on Wednesday.

“CBS This Morning” had 4.79 million viewers on Monday, or more than 2 million more than the show gets on a typical day, Nielsen said. “Good Morning America” had 3.35 million and “Today” had 3.18 million.

Although the precise Nielsen records go back to only 1991, there's a strong likelihood that CBS has never won, period. Starting in 1982, the network has tried a succession of different morning formats and personnel in an attempt to be competitive with its more established competitors.

More than 50 million people worldwide have seen Winfrey's interview, with more expected. CBS is rerunning the show on Friday night.

Recommended Stories

  • Thomas Markle criticises ‘snotty’ Prince Harry and says daughter Meghan has ‘let him down’

    Meghan's father said he did not get any support from the palace when she got engaged to Harry.

  • Finding truffles: Documentary sniffs out a dying Italian art

    The white Alba truffle, a coveted ingredient fetching up to $4,000 a pound in the gourmet market, is a treasure found only by a dying breed of hunters and their dogs in the forests of Piedmont, Italy. "It's kind of a really unique fairytale-type community that doesn't seem part of this modern world in many ways," said Michael Dweck, co-director of the film. The film grew out of separate visits to Piedmont by Dweck and co-director Gregory Kershaw, who fell in love with its beauty.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ratings coup for CBS; finances under scrutiny

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the key takeaways from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Did Dove Cameron Predict Her ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Role 8 Years Ago?

    The CW has found its new Powerpuff Girls in Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Dove Cameron. And for Cameron, this role is quite literally a dream come true — or rather, a tweet come true. In this new take on the beloved children’s animated series, “The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes, [but] now they’re disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.” Cameron will star alongside Chloe Bennet’s Blossom, and Yana Perrault’s Buttercup. And, as it turns out, Cameron unknowingly put herself up for the part almost a decade ago. In a resurfaced tweet from 2013, Cameron wrote “I really just want to play Bubbles in a live-action Power Puff Girls movie.” I really just want to play Bubbles in a live-action Power Puff Girls movie. — Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) April 9, 2013 Well, she almost got it right. Instead of it being a movie, “Powerpuff Girls” will be a live action series. “Powerpuff Girls” will be a reunion for Cameron and Bennet, as both starred in Season 5 of ABC’s hit series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Cameron played Ruby Hale, who had a bit of an obsession with Bennet’s character, Daisy Johnson. The two eventually became adversaries, and found themselves battling in true Marvel fashion: Daisy’s superpowers vs. Ruby’s bioengineering. Bennet’s Blossom is described as a former “spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees” but now, “Blossom’s repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.” Cameron’s version of Bubbles is described as just as sweet and charming as we knew her in Cartoon Network’s animated series, “but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit.” In response to Cameron’s prescient tweet, her former on-screen brother, Joey Bragg, chimed in with his excitement. He tweeted back to her, calling Bubbles “The role you were chemically engineered to play” (a subtle nod to the origins of the Powerpuff Girls themselves). The role you were chemically engineered to play. — Joey Bragg (@JoeyBragg) March 9, 2021 The CW’s “Powerpuff Girls” will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, with Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Heather Regnier writes and executive produces, as well as Diablo Cody for Vita Vera Films. Read original story Did Dove Cameron Predict Her ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Role 8 Years Ago? At TheWrap

  • Ratings: ‘CBS This Morning’ Tops ‘Today’ and ‘GMA’ for First Time Ever With Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Extras

    Monday’s edition of “CBS This Morning” beat “Today” and “Good Morning America” for the first time ever, thanks to exclusive new clips of Sunday night’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CBS, which drew 17 million viewers for the Sunday primetime special, got another lift the following morning when Winfrey appeared on “CBS This Morning” to discuss the sit-down and air previously unseen clips from the exchange. According to Nielsen Media Research ratings data, “CBS This Morning” delivered 4.793 million total average viewers, of whom 1.026 million were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. That amounted to a 74% increase over the previous week in total viewers and a 54% increase in the demo. “Today” took in 3.177 million total average viewers, with 1 million of them being in the demo, while “GMA” brought in 3.351 million total average viewers. Of those, 872,000 were in the demo. The morning show’s coverage of Winfrey’s interview with Duke and Duchess of Sussez has also brought in over 21 million social video views, according to the network. Also Read: Ratings: Oprah's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview Scores 17.1 Million Viewers for CBS Monday’s show featured Harry, the Duke of Sussex, explaining in a bonus clip that racism played a “large” role in his decision to leave the U.K. with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their young son Archie. In another bonus clip, he called royal life “toxic,” but said his other family members simply have to deal with it while he does not. Along with Winfrey’s exclusive chat about what it was like to film the blockbuster interview, “CBS This Morning” also featured extensive commentary and analysis of Sunday’s special. Read original story Ratings: ‘CBS This Morning’ Tops ‘Today’ and ‘GMA’ for First Time Ever With Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Extras At TheWrap

  • Oprah-Meghan-Harry Interview Boosts ‘CBS This Morning’ To First-Time Ratings Win Over ‘GMA,’ ‘Today’

    CBS This Morning topped both of its rivals Today and Good Morning America in ratings for the first time on a single day on Monday, as the network’s morning show featured an interview with Oprah Winfrey and additional clips of her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The show garnered 4.79 […]

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Oprah Winfrey Gives ‘CBS This Morning’ Surprising Audience Boost

    “CBS This Morning,” a perennial third-place finisher in the broadcast A.M. news wars, just notched a surprising first-place win. Thanks to momentum provided by Oprah Winfrey, “CBS This Morning” won more viewers on Monday than either of its main rivals, NBC’s “Today” or ABC’s “Good Morning America,” a rare victory for the CBS early-bird show […]

  • Piers Morgan steps down from 'Good Morning Britain' in the wake of Meghan Markle row

    A statement released by ITV reads: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain."

  • EPA considers combining 2021, 2022 U.S. biofuel blending proposals - sources

    The Environmental Protection Agency is considering issuing proposals for U.S. biofuel blending obligations for both 2021 and 2022 at the same time, two sources familiar with the matter said, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed rulemaking. The proposals are a crucial signal to the corn and oil industries because they outline precisely how many gallons of biofuels like ethanol the refining industry must blend into their transportation fuel under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard. An EPA spokesperson said the agency was still looking at options, but did not comment on whether it was considering combining the proposals.

  • Get a mess-free at-home manicure with this $1 hack

    Elmer’s glue is here to save the day. Seriously.

  • ‘As a mixed-race mother, I feel for Meghan – but the comments about Archie were curiosity, not racism’

    I feel huge sympathy for the Duchess of Sussex, suffering such poor mental health during her first pregnancy and feeling that no one was there to support her. What an awful position to be in as an expectant mum. But when she said that an (unnamed) royal had questioned “how dark [Archie’s] skin might be,” it brought back some memories for me. When you’re pregnant, you get asked a lot of odd questions – some good, some bad. Even as a ‘commoner’ you become a bit like public property; people want to touch your bump and feel qualified to comment on what you’re eating or drinking, or the height of your heels. Quite frankly, alongside the effort of actually growing a human inside you, excessive scrutiny can add to the exhaustion and hormonal overload. There’s an added dimension when, like myself and Meghan, you’re a mixed-race woman married to a Caucasian man. People are inevitably going to be curious: what will the baby look like, who will the baby look like? Will there be a random genetic throwback to an earlier generation? Let’s be honest, as an expectant mother you’re equally curious, too – it would be weird if you weren’t. During my own pregnancies, I had many comments from family, friends and colleagues who wanted to know if I thought the baby might have my colouring – brown skin, eyes and hair – or my husband’s – white skin, blue eyes and blonde hair. Would the dominant genes triumph or would the recessive blue-eyed gene break through? None of this offended me or struck me as being racist. My own mum had it much worse: a white woman married to a black man in the late 1960s, when heavily pregnant with me, she was frequently stopped on the street by concerned people asking her how she could contemplate bringing “coffee-coloured” children or “little half-caste babes” into this world, and had she properly thought it through? Luckily she was blessed with quick wit and plenty of class so she was able to deal with it with a few well-practised replies.

  • Beloved shampoo has 6,000 fans 'completely sold' on its ability to help hair growth

    Give yourself a confidence boost this holiday: This cult-favorite shampoo has devotees loving their visibly thicker, fuller-looking hair.

  • Dad charged after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots herself, Louisiana police say

    The man initially told police the toddler was injured while out for a walk.

  • Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: How the world reacted to the bombshell claims

    Reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey have ranged from widespread anger at Buckingham Palace to support for the Royal family, as they come under pressure to respond to the allegations. Here's a look at how the press, celebrities and politicians responded to the couple's claims. Meghan and Harry Oprah interview live reaction How the British press responded Some of the couple's strongest allegations were aimed at the British tabloids. In the UK, where the interview aired a day after the US, the newspapers' reactions were varied. The Telegraph highlighted the White House's response to the interview:

  • This Oprah Photo Is Quickly Becoming The Latest Example Of Digital Blackface

    “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. Featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be broadcast as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese. Days later, the internet is still experiencing the aftershocks of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. People are still praising both Markle and Oprah, still waiting for a real response from the Royal Family, and — of course — still sharing memes. Oprah has been at the center of many of these memes and tweets. “Which Oprah are you today?” read several, using her expressions from the interview as ranking examples. Jimmy Kimmel even created a compilation video of just Oprah reacting to Markle. But people have begun worrying that the excessive use of these images, which primarily depict Oprah looking shocked and horrified to learn specific details about the Royal Family’s racism, is quickly escalating into the latest instance of digital blackface — especially when compared to other viral GIFs of Black women used to convey stunned emotions. The idea of digital blackface has been around for a while, but writer Lauren Michele Jackson popularized the term in a 2017 essay for Teen Vogue. The Slow Factory Foundation, an organization that has also drawn attention to the phenomenon, defined it as the widespread trend of white and non-Black people expressing emotions (typically, frustration or anger) through GIFs and images of Black people. Like the appropriation of AAVE on apps like Twitter and TikTok or white people using Black emojis, digital blackface feeds into the greater trend of non-Black people performing Blackness in order to look cool or humorous. “Performing Blackness, be it IRL or online, is not an acceptable form of expressing reaction or dissatisfaction, especially not in exchange for likes and retweets,” the Slow Factory wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Since the #MeghanandHarry interview on Oprah, we’ve been seeing a lot of digital blackface infractions with a few of Oprah’s reaction GIFs and images going viral, but that doesn’t mean you should be using them.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Factory 🌍 (@theslowfactory) Jackson wrote that Black people are often associated with “excessive” behavior, which is exactly why these images are so often used — and exactly why they perpetuate stereotypes. “If there’s one thing the internet thrives on, it’s hyperbole, and the overrepresentation of black people in GIFing everyone’s daily crises plays up enduring perceptions and stereotypes about black expression,” Jackson wrote in Teen Vogue. “When nonblack users flock to these images, they are playacting within those stereotypes in a manner reminiscent of an unsavory American tradition.” It should be noted, though, that there is a difference between sharing memes, which are most often used as commentary on a cultural moment or a continuation of a collective conversation, and appropriating a person’s reaction in an image or a gif, and thus adopting another person as your own avatar. Riana Elyse Anderson, PhD told Women’s Health that phenomenon can first be traced back to minstrel shows — when white performers painted their faces and mimicked offensive caricatures of Black people for all-white audiences. “When you’re talking about GIFs, these are typically things that are more jovial in nature,” she explained. “But because of the historical roots of minstrelsy and entertainment value, to non-Black people they represent an exaggeration, rather than someone who can be an expert on something, or a leader, anything deemed ‘serious.'” And according to Jardin Dogan, M.Ed., Ed.S., a therapist and educator, digital blackface doesn’t only spread stereotypes. It’s also a form of cultural appropriation, and one with serious consequences. She told Women’s Health that, with GIFs and reaction images, non-Black people can adopt Blackness to express emotions that Black people can’t even always safely demonstrate in real life. “Because there are so many stereotypes about me, they enter the room before I do, and digital blackface gives non-Black people a false understanding of how Black people exist in the world,” she said. “There’s no prescriptive or proscriptive step-by-step rulebook to follow, nobody’s coming to take GIFs away,” Jackson said. “But no digital behavior exists in a deracialized vacuum.” The most important thing, according to the Slow Factory, is to think before sharing a GIF: what are you hoping to get across with the image? Why did you choose it? And, most importantly, what is it really saying? While it’s undoubtedly true that most people using these images of Oprah to participate in this particular pop culture moment are doing so without malicious intent, it’s also true that it’s still is a type of exploitation of a Black woman by non-Black people. And, considering that these photos stem from an interview that was centered around the ways in which Meghan Markle was herself exploited and abused, every possible precaution should be taken to avoid perpetuating this kind of behavior moving forward. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Whiteness Won't Protect Meghan MarkleUnsurprisingly, Prince Charles Has No CommentConservatives Are Defending The British Monarchy

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • How Grammy Nominee Phoebe Bridgers Became a Lockdown Rock Star

    Phoebe Bridgers rose to indie-rock stardom the traditional way: by performing her incisive and plaintive songs for gradually growing audiences on tour, night after night. But due to the pandemic, she’s grown to achieve mainstream recognition largely from the confines of her home. “It feels very unreal, because my life has actually changed very little,” […]

  • Meghan Markle's Friend Says There Is Proof Royal Family Knew of Her Struggles

    Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview, actress Janina Gavankar spoke out about the duchess' alleged communication with the monarchy about her mental health struggles.