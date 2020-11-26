Thanksgiving 2020: Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Popeyes and Dunkin' are among restaurants open Thursday

Did you dry out the turkey? Botch the sweet potato casserole? Get lumps in the gravy?

Don’t sweat it if your feast fails or if you’re just not in the mood to whip up a holiday meal.

Some restaurants, including national chains, are open on Thanksgiving Day to cook for your family, even last minute.

Just be prepared for slim pickings, reduced hours and special menus.

Several companies including Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash also will be delivering Thanksgiving from participating businesses open Thanksgiving.

The COVID-19 pandemic has walloped the restaurant industry. Now coronavirus cases are surging again across much of the country, forcing restaurants to contend with new restrictions and challenges.

Some dining rooms are still closed due to the pandemic. And this year's holiday may not give restaurants much to be thankful for.

Thanksgiving is traditionally the second-slowest day of the year for local restaurants, according to data from Womply, a small business software provider.

“Local restaurants have been hit especially hard by the pandemic," Brad Plothow, Womply vice president of corporate marketing and communications, told USA TODAY. Womply found 1 in 4 restaurants are still closed because of COVID-19.

Many major restaurant chains will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, including Chipotle, Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A, but participating Starbucks, McDonald's and Dunkin' locations will be open, along with IHOP, Denny's and Waffle House.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises Americans to keep Thursday's dinner small – ideally with only people living in their household – and to avoid traveling for the holiday.

Restaurants open Thanksgiving 2020

The following restaurant chains have select locations open in some capacity. Some dining rooms may be closed, and many may be offering a special menu or takeout and delivery. Check with your closest location before heading out as not all locations are open. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so calling ahead is suggested.

