Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Sam’s Club?

Sam’s Club often offers competitive prices on groceries, but how do they stack up to other retailers when it comes to Thanksgiving turkeys? And how do Sam’s Club turkeys compare to other options in terms of quality?

Here’s a look at what you need to know about buying your Thanksgiving turkey at Sam’s Club.

How Sam’s Club Turkey Prices Compare to Other Retailers

As we head into a year with record-high turkey prices, you may be more cognizant of how much you are spending on the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal. While Sam’s Club may have more competitive prices than other retailers, it might not have the best price.

“Sam’s Club falls somewhere between Costco and other retailers price-wise,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “For instance, their Member’s Mark store-brand turkeys are priced at about $1.44 per pound, while Costco has charged 99 cents per pound. Grocery stores can charge as much as $1.79 per pound to $3.48 per pound.”

How Sam’s Club Turkey Quality Compares to Other Retailers

You can expect to find fairly high-quality turkeys at Sam’s Club, Ramhold said.

“Sam’s Club’s turkeys are noted as being both fresh and frozen, but also all-natural and free of antibiotics, as well as being raised without added hormones or steroids,” she said. “The quality is probably going to fall somewhere between a true fresh turkey and those that are frozen and not necessarily free of the additives that make some people uncomfortable. One thing to note is that Sam’s Club turkeys may have a saltwater solution injected as well.”

Pros and Cons of Buying Your Turkey at Sam’s Club

Before you decide whether or not you want to buy your turkey at Sam’s Club this year, consider these overall pros and cons.

Pro: More Affordable Prices Than Some Other Retailers

“It may not have the cheapest prices, but it will likely be more affordable than standard grocery stores and even big-box stores like Walmart,” Ramhold said. “However, there’s a chance that the prices will be higher this year due to the turkey population being impacted by an avian flu outbreak, and, of course, inflation.”

Pro: Range of Sizes Available

“You may have to go to grocery stores to find more medium-sized birds in some cases, but Sam’s Club has birds that range between 10 and 25 pounds, so it’s more likely you’ll be able to find a bird that suits the size of your gathering,” Ramhold said.

Con: You Must Be a Member To Purchase

“Like Costco, you’ll have to be a member (or know a member) to purchase a bird, so you may be looking at potentially joining in order to take advantage of the savings,” Ramhold said.

Con: No Small Birds Available

“Even though they may have a bigger range of sizes, you won’t find a smaller turkey for just a few people under 10 pounds there,” Ramhold said. “If you need that, you’ll want to shop elsewhere.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Sam’s Club?