Thanksgiving argument turns violent at a Bradenton apartment, leaving one man shot

A 20-year-old Bradenton man has been arrested and charged after deputies say he shot a 23-year-old man on Thanksgiving night.

At 6:44 p.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the shooting in the 2400 block of 19th Street East in the Bradenton area.

The wounded man was taken to Blake Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim — who the sheriff’s office is not naming citing Florida’s Marsy’s Law — got into an argument 20-year old Jahmari Mays while inside an apartment. As they argued, Mays pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times, the sheriff’s office said.

Mays was arrested Thursday night and charged with attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail, according to jail records.

About half a mile from the scene earlier on Thanksgiving, a 15-year-old boy dead was shot and killed. Detectives don’t believe there is any connection between the two shootings, spokesman Randy Warren said.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online manateecrimestoppers.com.