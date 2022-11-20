Thanksgiving, Black Friday, retail earnings, and FTX's fallout top week ahead

Investors are heading into a busy but short holiday week after stocks ended on a positive note.

The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Friday marginally higher but still remain in the red for the calendar year. Financial markets are closed Thanksgiving Thursday and will be followed by a shortened trading session Friday with a 1 pm ET close.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

JM Smuckers will report earnings before markets open, giving insight into how inflation is affecting its name-brand food prices.

After the bell investors will be watching earnings for Dell for its insight into PC demand, Urban Outfitters and Zoom which will offer clues into the tug of war between bosses and employees over the continuance of remote work.

Investors will continue to monitor the fallout from crypto trading firm FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Tuesday will mark the first legal proceeding on the case in Delaware.

It is also a big day for clothing retailers, with Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, and Burlington reporting earnings before the bell, and Nordstrom after.

Dollar Tree, who's rival Dollar General recently got into trouble for charging more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, is also reporting before the bell.

Wednesday the maker of John Deere tractors, Deere & Co, will report before the bell.

The Federal Reserve will also release the minutes from its October meeting which will hold more clues on the pace and size of future rate hikes.

In other economic news, investors will take in mortgage applications, building permits, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Unniversity of Michigan consumer sentiment index, new home sales, and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Financial markets are closed on Thanksgiving Thursday which will bring the annual Macy's Day parade in New York City.

On Friday investors will be monitoring retail stocks as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

Walmart and Target are among the stores that have already began sales earlier in the month with more deals expected.

The New York Stock Exchange will have an early close Friday at 1pm ET.