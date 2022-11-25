Thanksgiving brain teaser: Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-finds is challenging his followers in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain teaser titled, "Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?" with Fox News Digital.

"Here in Europe, we don't have Thanksgiving, but I think it's a very nice tradition that brings families and friends together and [it] reminds us to be thankful for the good things in life," Dudás told Fox News Digital.

Hiding in what looks like an endless number of turkeys is one orange pumpkin.

In the past, Dudás has created other seek-and-find brain teasers to honor current events including Queen Elizabeth II's passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and back-to-school season.

Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, "Where’s the panda?" More recently, he has developed a new emerging-reader graphic novel series titled, "Fox & Rabbit."

To see the solution of Dudás' puzzle visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.