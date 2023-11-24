Thanksgiving Day altercation in Bossier grocery store parking lot leaves 1 dead

A Thanksgiving shooting at the Super 1 parking lot in Bossier City leaves a man dead.

According to Bossier City Police, at approximately 5 p.m. police were dispatched to the Super 1 in the 1800 block of Airline Drive on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Keambiroiro Edwards, 42, with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation detectives were able to determine that there was a fight between Edwards and another man. During that altercation the suspect produced a gun and shot Edwards.

According to police, the alleged suspect was apprehended and interviewed. Currently, there are no charges, and the suspect has not been arrested at this time.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

