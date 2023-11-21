Thanksgiving Day openings/closings in Monroe County

The Kroger store at 4025 S. Old Ind. 37.

It’s Thanksgiving Day but you forgot to buy olive oil for your family's favorite casserole. No worries. Some local stores will be open on Thursday, though many will be closed. Here’s where you can and can’t shop on turkey day.

Will Walmart stores be open on Thanksgiving?

No. Neither will Costco or Sam’s Club.

Will Kroger stores be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, but with reduced hours.

Opening hours for the Bloomington stores:

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the stores on College Mall Road, Old SR 37 And Liberty Drive.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the store on South College Avenue.

What other grocery stores will be open or closed on Thanksgiving?

Fresh Thyme will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aldi will be closed.

How about pharmacies? Will CVS be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, CVS locations will be open. The location at 2701 E. 3rd St. will be open 24 hours. Others may operate under reduced hours. For example, the store on 1000 N. College Ave. will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Will Target be open on Thanksgiving?

No.

What about dollar stores? Will those be open on Thanksgiving?

Yes. Dollar stores will be open during the following hours:

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Lowe’s

Michael’s

Petco

Kohl’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Buy

Bath & Body Works

Will the post office be open on Thanksgiving?

No. Post offices will be closed, as usual, on federal holidays and the mail will not be delivered. Mail delivery will resume Friday.

