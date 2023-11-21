Thanksgiving dinner is slightly cheaper than last year according to American Farm Bureau
Thanksgiving dinner won't be as expensive as last year, but shoppers can expect to pay a steep price compared to pre-pandemic years.
Thanksgiving dinner won't be as expensive as last year, but shoppers can expect to pay a steep price compared to pre-pandemic years.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
Forget Thanksgiving movies, TV is where Turkey Day truly shines.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Find great savings on a brand-new console, new games, and so much more.
From the viral Stanley tumbler to the perfect tall pre-lit Christmas tree, shop some of the best Black Friday deals of the year.
Wrap up these sure-to-wow goodies from Apple, Ninja, Madwell, Cole Haan, MasterClass and Blink.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable, with all the noise-cancelling, bass-booming goodness you can handle.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Is it even Black Friday if you're not shopping all of the J.Crew sweaters on sale?
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.
For a lot of companies, Scope 3 emissions make up the bulk of their carbon footprint, but are time-consuming and expensive for them to track. The Sydney-based startup helps companies measure carbon emissions, identify hotspots in their supply chains and strategize how to hit net-zero targets. Avarni announced today it has raised $2.5 million AUD (about $1.64 million USD) in an extension round from returning investor Main Sequence and new backers Sprint Ventures and AfterWork Ventures.
This 'stellar' machine with 16,000+ five-star fans is selling like hotcakes.
An estimated 100 million people watched Nicholas Meyer's apocalyptic TV movie when it premiered in 1983.