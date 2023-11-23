Thanksgiving eve is one of the most dangerous nights on the road
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations reports a significant spike in drunk driving on Thanksgiving Eve.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give an update on the NBA In-Season Tournament before talking about the NBA things they’re most thankful for this holiday season and discussing players/teams/GMs as parts of a Thanksgiving feast.
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
If you're looking for ways to incorporate some easy banter that won't lead to a screaming match this holiday, here are a few entertainment-centric conversation starters to consider.
Disney is hoping to reverse its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year. But is that just wishful thinking?
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
Historically, the S&P 500 tends to end Thanksgiving week in the green, and the bullish seasonals don't end there.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
