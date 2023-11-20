Make Thanksgiving fun for all: Keep in mind these accessibility tips this holiday

When it comes to holiday hosting, there's a lot to remember. From cooking and cleaning to general chaos, one important aspect may get lost in the shuffle: making your gathering accessible for every guest.

With up to one in four American adults identifying as having some form of disability, some people in your life may need some extra consideration to enjoy the day to its fullest.

Whether its mobility, diet or any number of needs, hosts can easily make Thanksgiving accessible to everyone by being considerate, keeping communication open and employing some of the tips listed below.

Ensure everyone has access to food they can safely eat

Allergens and dietary restrictions are a serious consideration around Thanksgiving; luckily, there are plenty of modified recipes out there.

Dietary restrictions are a major consideration on a holiday based so heavily around food. Be sure to ask all of your guests about any allergens or food sensitivities and disclose the contents of each dish you serve. Here's how:

Keep a list of guests' allergens and dietary restrictions. Emailing or texting a virtual form is one quick way to get the information you need.

Consider making table settings, signs, or even mini menus that list the ingredients of each dish and/or notify guests of allergens in the food.

If you have a vegetarian or vegan in the mix and most of your dishes are meat or contain animal products, notify them ahead of time and provide at least what they will be able to eat. Check out our guide for cooking up a vegetarian Thanksgiving here.

Most dishes can be made with alternative ingredients to avoid gluten, dairy, eggs, nuts and other common allergens. A quick Google search for "gluten-free Thanksgiving sides" or "dairy-free green bean casserole" will offer a wealth of recipes.

Ensure you follow proper protocol to avoid cross-contamination or accidental exposure if you are preparing all the food in the same kitchen.

Understand that allergens, intolerances and restrictions are different for everyone but serious. Never question or try to "test" the validity of someone's food-based needs. Respect that they know best when it comes to maintaining their own safety and don't be offended if they choose not to eat something on the table or bring their own food from home.

Make the celebration easy to navigate

Stairs, space around the table and access to the bathroom are all mobility accommodations to keep in mind.

Making sure there is ample space for everyone to navigate your gathering is essential. Guests who use walkers, canes and wheelchairs or who have other mobility limitations deserve to be just as comfortable as everyone else.

Some household spaces may pose issues, like a narrow room without enough space between a wall and a table for wheelchairs and walkers.

Here are some things to consider:

Stairs or steep inclines can be a barrier for some people. Think of the paths guests will have to take through your space to do basic things like use the bathroom or get to the dinner table. Are there stairs, elevated floors, steep inclines, or other elements that could make those spaces hard to reach? Can these be remedied by fixes like a temporary ramp or re-configuring your setup?

Doorways, parking and pathways are some of the first things your guests have to navigate when arriving at your home. Some mobility devices are not able to fit through narrower doorways, so taking quick measurements and sharing them can help address this before a loved one is at your door struggling to get inside. Ensure there is ample parking close to the home or with access to a large enough space to unload mobility aids and keep pathways well-groomed, clean, clear and well-lit.

Make furniture and seating arrangements based on the needs of your guests. Be sure to have extra chairs for people who need to rest more often, plenty of leeway for people to sit and move around the table, a table that is the correct height and adjustable, and bathrooms where essentials are easy to reach.

Consider other ways to celebrate

Virtual meetings aren't just a thing of the past . Some people are not able to travel or are comfortable being around large groups of people in person. Friends and family can still connect from afar on video calls.

Host a smaller gathering with a select group of friends or family after the big day if some loved ones aren't able to attend large gatherings.

Celebrate on another special day designated for enjoying movies, making crafts, or doing festive activities that don't include food or socializing in large groups if any of those things present a barrier for a potential guest or loved one.

Consider how to make things sensory-friendly

While people of all ages enjoy spending time with family, large holiday gatherings are rife with opportunities for overstimulation and sensory overload. People of all kinds have sensory-related needs, whether it's tactile, auditory, or visual.

A solid rule of thumb is setting aside a space or room guests can go to in order to decompress, get away and take a breather. It's also smart to ask in advance if any specific accommodations may be necessary. Some other sensory-related components to consider:

Plan in advance and have a schedule you can share with guests who may benefit from having a clear timeline.

Make the dress code loose and relaxed so people can wear what makes them comfortable.

Don't assume everyone wants to be touched or touched the same. Instead, come up with low or no-contact means of greeting guests. Replace big hugs with handshakes, for example, or greet people with a simple "hello" and wave.

Try to limit highly stimulating and often irritating sensory conditions such as fluorescent, bright, or flashing lights or loud noises and background sounds such as music, TVs, and children's electronic games.

Include multiple options for comfortable seating and other tools that may help someone who is feeling elevated, such as a pair of noise-canceling headphones, weighted blankets, fidgets, or other calming activities.

Don't demand or assume everyone will engage the same way. Not every guest needs to partake in every conversation, game, activity and tradition. Let people participate in a way they feel most comfortable.

Ask questions and don't forget to communicate

Communication is key and can start as early as writing a few questions on an invite.

The best thing you can do is ask questions and keep the lines of communication as open as possible. Ask everyone what their needs are in advance and discuss what can be done to make things easy and comfortable.

Keep in mind that everything from seating to food can pose issues for some people. Ask about things like:

Seating and furniture.

Access to the bathroom and other spaces in the home that you intend to use.

Food and drink, and the utensils and kitchenware used to serve and eat them.

Other non-food-related allergens or irritants (like candles or air fresheners).

Comfort levels regarding touching, loud sounds, music or group activities.

Time and space needed to get away or perform certain activities or self-care tasks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make Thanksgiving dinner accessible for all your guests