Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida reach lowest point in 3 years, AAA says

Following a busy Thanksgiving for many drivers, many were greeted with lower gas prices at the pump, which will continue through the holiday season.

According to AAA-The Auto Club Group, Thanksgiving day gas prices were officially the lowest they have been in three years, with a statewide average of $3.03 a gallon. To compare, last year drivers paid $3.41.

Here's why: "A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins explained in a news release.

"Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there's an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line," he added.

Florida gas prices are expected to keep dropping, falling below $3 a gallon for the first time since December 2022.

Florida gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.22), Tallahassee ($3.10), Miami ($3.10)

Least expensive metro markets - Pensacola ($2.85), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.86), Panama City ($2.90)

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @ari_v_otero

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: AAA: Florida gas prices reach lowest Thanksgiving prices in years