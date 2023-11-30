Thanksgiving Hit-And-Run Suspect Faces Judge
Zara Barker reports from El Cajon.
Gary Payton II hopped off the court in pain after injuring his right calf on Tuesday night in Sacramento, and did not return.
Consumer Reports has published an extensive ranking of vehicle reliability, and the results pour cold water on EVs and plug-in hybrids. The survey says electric vehicles suffer from 79 percent more maintenance issues than gas- or diesel-powered ones, while plug-in hybrids have 146 percent more problems.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
In a filing made to the Colorado Supreme Court, lawyers for former President Donald Trump say that he never took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States,’’ and should therefore not be banned from the state’s presidential ballots in 2024 based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Jorge Martin focuses on running backs seeing a resurgence in their production as the fantasy playoffs approach.
Revisions to third quarter economic data showed an ideal scenario for the Federal Reserve where the economy continues growing but inflation cools.
It leaves the Apple Card's future uncertain.
Investment giant Prosus has written down the valuation of edtech giant Byju's to below $3 billion, marking a steep drop from the $22 billion valuation the Indian startup hit early last year. Byju's is facing many "challenges" and Prosus and other backers are working alongside to aid the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's recovery, Prosus interim chief executive Ervin Tu said on an earnings call Wednesday after the investment giant reported financial results for the six months to September.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority began a detailed investigation into the planned $20b Abode and Figma merger earlier this year. It found that the deal would harm the digital design sector and eliminate competition.
Companies are betting 2024 could be the year the IPO market actually rebounds.
He is also accused of creating fake women tech speakers.
Google has acknowledged an issue with files and folders going missing from Drive and stated that it appears to be caused by the Drive for Desktop app
Singapore-based fast fashion platform Shein has confidentially planned to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports. The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier on Monday. Shein raised $2 billion at a $66 billion valuation earlier this year, but is expected to go public at a valuation as high as $90 billion.
Tesla won a small battle against Swedish union workers fighting for collective bargaining rights, but the war will continue. A Swedish court ruled Monday that the country's transport authority has to get Tesla its license plates, which are being blocked by striking postal workers, or pay up, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported. Workers for PostNord, Sweden's postal authority, had stopped delivering plates for Tesla's new cars in an attempt to force Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement for mechanics in the country.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Has OpenAI invented an AI technology with the potential to "threaten humanity"? There's now debate as to whether OpenAI's board ever received such a letter -- The Verge cites a source suggesting that it didn't. AI researchers on X (formerly Twitter), including Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, were immediately skeptical that Q* was anything more than an extension of existing work at OpenAI -- and other AI research labs besides.
To anti-celebrate Black Friday, Dacia shut down its online sales site in Britain, saying “because at Dacia we offer value all year round.”
Leonard's cleared waivers and is rumored to be targeted as a free agent by multiple contenders.
Teamer won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.