Thanksgiving jackpot at IP Casino Biloxi provides $100,000 reasons to be thankful

The third time was a big charm for Gregory (no last name provided), who took home a Thanksgiving jackpot from IP Casino Biloxi.

Instead of sitting home carving the turkey, the Tennessee man decided Thanksgiving Day was a good time to make his third visit to IP Casino this year, along with his friends.

He took a big chance and spun the $50 denomination single-coin machine twice. On his third spin of IGT’s Double Gold slot machine, he landed on the top prize and won the $100,000 jackpot.

Gregory is a regular player at Tunica and a Boyd Rewards member. This is his first large jackpot, according to IP Casino.

Gregory spent Thanksgiving at IP Casino Biloxi, and came away with a $100,000 jackpot. Courtesy of IP Casino Biloxi

This wasn’t the first $100,000 and plus jackpot won in Biloxi over the past year. Others are:

▪ $538,535 was won by a Canadian man in September at Harrah’s Gulf Coast. He was playing a progressive table game at around 2 a.m.

▪ $103,199.80. won by Danh N. of Texas was playing the Harmony Baccarat progressive table game in May at Boomtown Biloxi Casino

▪ $130,948 jackpot won at Treasure Bay Casino on in January on a $2 bet at the Dollar Storm game

▪ $125,178 was won by a player from Ocean Springs in January on a Light & Wonder Huff N’ Puff slot machine

▪ $842,622.75 progressive jackpot came Jan. 1 at Harrah’s Gulf Coast when a Mobile, Alabama woman bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold‘em table at the casino. It is the largest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi.