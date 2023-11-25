Thanksgiving meal by Coshocton High School is about community appreciation, interaction

COSHOCTON − Showing thanks and gratitude to a public that supports Coshocton City Schools is the purpose of an annual free Thanksgiving meal held at Coshocton High School, in its 20th year.

No school funding is used for the event, which is made possible through public donations of food, materials and money. About 100 members of student service clubs assisted with serving and bussing. About 380 meals were served with the only to-go meals for local veterans.

Zaelyn Carroll prepares to serve attendees at Coshocton High School's 20th annual Thanksgiving dinner. About 100 members of student service clubs assisted with serving and bussing.

The meal featured ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert along with drinks.

Jim and Cathy Waibel serve as event coordinators and Principal Scott Loomis said their assistance along with volunteers, including regular kitchen staff, make the meal possible every year.

"With everything that goes on in school, this is often on the backburner," Loomis said. "It's great to have people who want to do this and keep this going like it is."

Jim Waibel prepares to-go meals for local veterans with assistance from Addison Rice and Madison Brink for Coshocton High School's 20th annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Loomis said the main focus is getting residents into the school building and have them interact with students. He feels that connection is beneficial for both. Assisting clubs included FCCLA, Key Club, student council, Varsity C Club and members of wrestling and basketball teams. The jazz band and choir also performed.

"It's about getting in our school and seeing the positive. In our society today, we often just hear about the negative," Loomis said. "It's showcasing our kids."

About 100 students volunteered to serve 379 meals at Coshocton High School's 20th annual community Thanksgiving dinner. The meal is free to community members, thanks go public donations, as no funding coming from school coffers.

Cathy recalled when then-Assistant Principal John Madison asked her to help organize the first dinner. She said they had to start to scratch. Cathy grabbed a phone book and just started calling local businesses asking for donations. Now, it's a lot easier getting those donations and running the event as everyone involved is pretty experienced with it.

"I enjoy doing it," Cathy said. "It's nice to give back, that's the biggest thing right there. We're giving back to the community and those kids enjoy doing it every year."

