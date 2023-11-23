Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023 Weather
Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023 Weather
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Over 55 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give an update on the NBA In-Season Tournament before talking about the NBA things they’re most thankful for this holiday season and discussing players/teams/GMs as parts of a Thanksgiving feast.
Average prices at the pump fall below $3 a gallon in 13 states as the holiday weekend kicks off.
Disney is hoping to reverse its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year. But is that just wishful thinking?
For many American families, this time of year means presents to buy and wrap, dinners to cook and host and a seemingly endless stream of events to prepare for — and often, that all falls on the shoulders of women.
Please enjoy this in-depth viewing guide to plan your Thanksgiving weekend sports consumption.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
With all the slicing, dicing and carving taking place in the kitchen, injuries to the fingers, hands and arms top the list of reasons why people land in the ER around Thanksgiving.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
Gasoline prices are headed lower going into the Thanksgiving holiday, creating a “tailwind” for drivers, predicts one energy analyst.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door, from Blue Apron to Williams Sonoma.
Kick off your Black Friday shopping a day early with deep discounts on TVs, vacuums, air fryers and luggage.
A consultant for the original "Miracle on 34th Street," he also helped create the archetype for the modern Santa we know today.
If you're looking for ways to incorporate some easy banter that won't lead to a screaming match this holiday, here are a few entertainment-centric conversation starters to consider.
Stocks rose on Wednesday amid a low volume trading day as investors prepare for the market holiday on Thursday.
While you were waiting in Denver on a layover, you checked your phone to see the news: After almost a week of confusion and uncertainty, Sam Altman has been reinstated as CEO of OpenAI. Here it comes.