Thanksgiving pizza? DiGiorno’s holiday creation sold out fast — but more is coming

DiGiorno is bucking the traditional holiday dinner with its latest creation.

The Thanksgiving pizza is already a hit, selling out online a day after its Nov. 1 debut, according to the Nestle-owned frozen pizza brand.

The specialty pies — featuring toppings inspired by classic Thanksgiving dishes — are limited and could prove hard to get ahead of Turkey Day. However, more are expected to be released soon, DiGiorno said.

For $11.23, the pizza comes with turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries and gravy sauce, according to a product description. The mashup is topped with crispy onions, and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a Detroit-style crust.

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno, said in a news release.

The Thanksgiving pizza is only available online.

A limited batch will be released each Wednesday until Nov. 22, while supplies last, DiGiorno said.

Hardee’s fan favorite was missing from menu for 20 years. It’s back, but not for long

Ordered from Panda Express? You may be entitled to part of $1.4 million settlement

KFC teases return of fan-favorite menu item. When can you get it?