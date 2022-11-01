Thanksgiving prep: The fastest method to cook a whole turkey

Cooking a turkey is a marathon, not a sprint. And creating the perfect oven-roasted bird is a science as much as an art. One of the biggest problems if you're cooking a whole turkey, which you probably will for a holiday meal, is that different parts of the bird cook at different rates. Dark meat takes longer to cook than white meat. Because it's fattier and denser, it takes more time to reach the ideal cooking temperature prescribed by the USDA. But what if you want your turkey to cook more quickly? Well, help is at hand.

Is roasting a turkey a healthy choice?

Roasting a turkey in its own juices without adding butter under the skin is considered the healthiest way to cook the bird. Turkey is a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals, and is low in fat if you don't eat the skin where all the saturated fat tends to hide. But, of course, you don't sit down to a holiday meal thinking only about the nutritional value of the feast. It's a celebration. A party for your palate. So instinctively, you want to indulge your taste buds. And for that reason, some people swear by deep frying their turkey.

Why do some people fry their turkey?

Deep-fried turkey became a craze in the late 1970s when Cajun cooking became a bit of a fad. Initially, it developed in Louisiana, where cookers used for water-boiling crawfish were instead filled with oil and used to fry a pretty tasty bird.

Deep-fat fryers have obviously come a long way since then, and deep-frying your turkey is now popular nationwide.

According to aficionados, deep-fried turkey is moister and more flavorful than the oven-roasted variety and cooks faster. It's also not as unhealthy as you might think, as many people use peanut oil to fry their turkey, which is naturally free of trans fats, cholesterol free, and low in saturated fats.

Obviously, there are many advocates of the oven method too, so it's all down to personal choice. But however you choose to cook your bird this Turkey Day, just be careful. That's because, according to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more house fires on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The fastest way to cook a turkey this Thanksgiving