Thanksgiving quickly spurs season of giving in Rochester and beyond

Nov. 24—ROCHESTER — A day of giving thanks is quickly followed by a time of giving for many.

"When we live on the side of being thankful people, I think that should cause us to be generous people," said Maj. Candace Voeller of The Salvation Army of Rochester. "When we know how blessed we are and we know we have been given so much, then we should return and be generous with what we have."

The Salvation Army and other community organizations are ramping up their holiday toy and gift drives in the wake of Thanksgiving Day.

With its sharing and angel trees in place at the Apache Mall and Rochester's two Walmart stores, the Salvation Army is collecting toys and gifts for its annual Toy & Joy Shop, which helped 816 children receive presents last year.

Christmas Anonymous is also preparing for its annual toy and gift drive, with its donation center at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth Ave. SW, opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2. The organization served 438 families last year.

The Adopt a Family program, which provides gifts for families, children and individuals in need, is currently seeking people, groups and organizations willing to purchase items from wish lists or provide donations to fill the needs. The effort provided gifts for 1,032 individuals among 389 families last year.

The Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots drive is also underway in an effort to provide toys to meet the needs of a variety of organizations.

Organizers of the gift drives anticipate needs will increase this year as families face challenges related to inflation.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see 900 to 1,000 kids getting gifts this year with inflation making money so tight for people," said Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement for Rochester's Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army, Christmas Anonymous and Adopt a Family coordinate efforts to avoid overlap and ensure the community's generosity is spread as wide as possible.

The Salvation Army continues to take applications through Dec. 15, with the Toy & Joy Shop distribution set for Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Applications are available online at

SAAngelTree.org

.

Applications for the Christmas Anonymous store day on Dec. 9 closed on Thanksgiving Day, and Gail Sauter of Christmas Anonymous said more than 700 applications were sent out with the help of community organizations that identified people in need of help this holiday season.

An all-volunteer effort, Christmas Anonymous provides new and gently-used toys, teen gifts and clothing that parents can select to give their children on Christmas.

Diane Tradup, organizer of the Adopt a Family program, said 217 applications from families and individuals have been submitted by Olmsted County Health, Housing and Human Services staff, with more on a waitlist as the program seeks donors to fill the needs.

The Adopt a Family program, which is coordinated by county staff, provides gifts to the entire family, as well as individuals in adult foster care and group homes. Community donors are sought to match with wish lists, and gifts are distributed by county staff members who helped submit applications.

The program will collect donations through a Graham Park drop-off site on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

While donations help drive all the programs, organizers said volunteers are also needed to fuel the effort, providing time to set up donation centers, sort donations and help families pick out gifts in some cases.

"The biggest things on our minds right now are volunteers to help set up and volunteers on store day," Sauter said, adding that the experience provides a unique launch into the holiday spirit.

Voeller agreed, pointing out that Toy & Joy Shop volunteers get to witness the gratitude in the eyes of parents and others as they see added hope going into the holiday season.

"For people to know they are thought of and cared for means a lot," she said.

Tradup said the Adopt a Family's ability to help older individuals with needs, which often include everyday items like hygiene products, helps spread the goodwill further, but it can also be a challenge to find donors, since most envision their gifts going to children.

She urges potential donors to consider the fact that needs are seen across all demographics.

"It's about providing hope and joy this time of year," she said.

More information on providing gifts, donations and volunteer help is available through the individual organizations.

Salvation Army

Tags for needed gifts are available on Angel Trees at Rochester's Walmart stores here in Rochester, with gifts collected at the service counter or under the Sharing Tree in the Apache Mall. Gifts can also be provided online through the Spark Good Walmart registry at

https://tinyurl.com/57xx8daw

Volunteers can also sign up online at

https://tinyurl.com/5cmd58vw

to help with the Toy & Joy Shop. Questions about volunteering can also be answered by calling 507-288-3663.

Christmas Anonymous

Links for donation opportunities and requirements, as well as volunteer opportunities, are available on the Christmas Anonymous website at

https://christmasanonymous.org/

or by calling (507)285-3940.

Adopt a Family

To match with a family, donate gift cards or sign up to volunteer at the Adopt a Family donation drop off, contact Diane Tradup by emailing diane.tradup@olmstedcounty.gov or calling 507-328-6346

Toys for Tots

Information on Toys for Tots dropoff sites and events are available online at

https://tinyurl.com/ykxb787z