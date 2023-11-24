Thanksgiving secured but work not done at Soup Opera

Nov. 24—FAIRMONT — The local community rallied around Soup Opera to save Thanksgiving, but the work to get the aid organization back on its feet is only getting started.

"The day has been overwhelming, we are truly blessed to live in this community, everybody has come together and brought so many donations in," Director Misty Tennant said on Wednesday. "We've had a lot of help today. A lot of our board members were here to help and unload. We're truly blessed and I want to thank everybody for everything."

After news broke that a burst pipe had destroyed two pantries worth of food, nearly the whole of Fairmont rallied to support the Soup Opera. Every church in town provided some form of help, whether in the form of donations or a place to host the Thanksgiving and Friday dinners. It was a subject of discussion at this week's county commission meeting. Aid hubs like The Marion County Family Resource Network and Tygart Valley United Way stepped up to fill whatever need was left behind by the Soup Opera's temporary closure.

However, this temporary reprieve does not mean that Soup Opera is out of the woods yet.

"We run through supplies very quickly," Tennant said. "We give out groceries every fourth Friday to 75 to 100 people. This past Monday we had just given out groceries, before this flood happened, over 100 bags of food. So it will go through quickly. Everyone's going to need groceries for the holidays and whatnot."

Fortunately, work repairing the damage from the flood can begin immediately. Despite the regular Morgantown-based insurance adjuster having the day off for the holiday, a different adjuster based out of Charleston was able to stop by late Wednesday afternoon. Stepping over soggy ceiling tile, he took pictures and meticulously reconstructed the floor plan of the building on a regular sheet of paper using a laser measuring tape.

Conversations with the staff revealed the water most likely came from the 2nd floor laundry, permeating through the floor and down the stairs. Electronics in Tennant's received a circuit-killing dose of water. Water could even be seen escaping through the brick exterior of the building.

His work completed, the adjuster told Tennant she could have a contractor begin mitigation work immediately. Further steps would have to be decided after the holiday. After the adjuster left, Tennant made the call to begin the work. The carpets, walls, ceilings and more will have to be torn out and replaced.

While Tennant and the rest of her staff did their best to regroup while waiting for the adjuster, the Family Resource Network office felt the loss of the Soup Opera. Administrative Assistant Jan Smith and Outreach Coordinator Amanda Smith handed out grocery gift cards and essentials to 40 families out of the Family Essential Needs Pantry. At one point, one of the staff members had to leave to get more gift cards from how busy it was. Fortunately, the Family Resource Network was able to meet the demand thanks to grants from Unicare and EQT.

"We know there will be ongoing needs and not all of those needs we can fill as one singular agency," Marion County Family Resource Network CEO Shannon Hogue said. "But, we work in an amazing community with many people offering help. With the FRN specifically, our grant focuses more on our Family Essential Needs Pantry, but we plan to stay in touch with the Soup Opera. If there is a need we can help fill we will do our best, if we can't we will make connections to our other community partners."

She added that building stronger communities and families is her organization's mission, especially at Thanksgiving.

Tennant has also been in touch with Mountaineer Food Bank. Its CEO, Chad Morrison, said they were prepared to help get the Soup Opera back up to full strength. A special delivery outside regular distribution days is on the table but the logistics need to be worked out first. Fortunately, Mountaineer Food Bank has experience handling crises.

"Over the years we've had different situations from fires, smoke, just the loss of food," Morrison said. "Pantries ... all kind of vary in the scale and the size, but we've worked with pantries and we always try to provide when things like that happen if it's a situation where their immediate needs we'll try and meet those immediate needs."

Some help may be available through whatever's leftover from the $10 million emergency grant Gov. Jim Justice gave for food pantries recently. However, the deadline to apply for those funds was Nov. 15. Although most of that money is already slated to go out to all of West Virginia's 55 counties, Morrison expects there should be some money left over to help the Soup Opera. That is dependent on two major factors. The first is restoring the Soup Opera to the point where it can start to receive donations in bulk again. The second is much more basic but important. The ability to file paperwork. The laptop Tennant used to file grants and other paperwork for support was destroyed in the flood.

For now, Tennant is keeping donations on the second floor of the Soup Opera. On the day of the flooding, they had begun to pivot toward Christmas operations. A gift-wrapping station had been set up where the donations are now kept, but the flood put a pause on any of that work. However, Tennant does not expect the pause to last, she said they will be able to resume their Christmas preparations while also collecting the necessary donations for their work of feeding the hungry.

Most of all, Tennant wanted to emphasize that the need to feed the town and county's most vulnerable population never goes away. The last thing she wants is for people to assume that simply because there's an outpouring of support, the Soup Opera doesn't need donations. The most dangerous thing now is for people to assume the matter is settled. Thanksgiving was the first hump, now the long stretch till January when the building can potentially be restored remains. However, Tennant's will remains indomitable.

"We didn't even shut down during the pandemic," Tennant said. "Where there's a will there's a way."

