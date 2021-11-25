Thanksgiving shooting leaves one injured near West 7th Street, Fort Worth police say
Fort Worth police are investigating an early Thanksgiving morning shooting that left one person injured near West 7th Street.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. West Division officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Foch Street on a report of shots fired.
Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The person was taken to a local hospital.
Police did not provide additional details as the investigation remains ongoing.