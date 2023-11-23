Thanksgiving travel begins with pleasant wait times in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly five million people were projected to travel by air for Thanksgiving starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26. However, as we inch closer to the holiday many travelers at Armstrong International Airport and other airports were surprised at how un-busy it was.

New Orleans resident Todd Crabtree was coming back home from Richmond, Virginia, where he says he was shocked to see how easy it was to get to his plane.

“I was in and out of security within the first five minutes of being here. Bag was checked, no line and no waits anywhere. There was even a comment made about me being behind, like I don’t know where everybody is so. There were rumors of it being 40 million people traveling. I didn’t see nearly anyone,” said Todd Crabtree.

The expectation for many here was long lines, which some New Orleans residents are used to during the holidays, so they made sure to get to the airport hours early.

“Well, I came last year around Mardi Gras time and the line was way past those lines leading into the hall. I thought we might go through the same thing, so it took me like an hour and a half to get through TSA. I barely made my flight, so I wasn’t gonna take a chance,” said Crabtree.

While some were coming to New Orleans to visit friends and family, others are in town for the Bayou Classic.

“I heard about it from all of my friends. I’m looking forward to seeing that, the battle of the bands, just checking it out and getting some good food down on Bourbon Street and things like that. Really just getting some good eating in,” said Crabtree.

Those who traveled in say they hope to leave the same way, stress-free and with no delays getting back home.

“I’m coming back on Sunday, so like I said I want a smooth trip and everything to look the same way as it does now,” said Crabtree.

