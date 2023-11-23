Thanksgiving travel rush begins at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday was one of the busiest travel days of the year, with millions of people hitting the roads and taking to the skies to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

After a crush of travelers early in the morning, San Diego International Airport workers say things have settled down for the later flights, but traveling during the holidays is never a cake walk.

“Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then following Thanksgiving on that Sunday and Monday, each day we anticipate 84,000 people coming through each day,” said Nicole Hall with the San Diego International Airport.

An estimated 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving, according to the American Automobile Association.

But not everyone is happy with their obligatory family journeys.

“Four inches of snow, I’m dreading it,” one Idaho traveler said.

And even pro travelers with their own well thought out strategies can get tripped up in the Thanksgiving excitement.

“I figured the morning would be busy, so I scheduled a later flight and then I didn’t get a connecting flight in the U.S. because I thought that might get some delays,” traveler Heidi Runge said. “My flight was delayed, but I’m traveling internationally actually, so not that big of a deal, I don’t think.”

