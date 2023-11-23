Thanksgiving with Twin Blends

Twin Blends Northwest History Hunters bring us historic photos of the Balloon Parade that use to ride in the streets of downtown Shreveport in the days following Thanksgiving as well as photos from the first time "Black Friday" was ever used in print in 1966.

Thanksgiving is a time of giving thanks and even though we’ve been through a lot this year, like many others have, at Twin Blends Northwest History Hunters we have a lot to be thankful for. We are thankful for the men and women of the past (all of our parents, grandparents and great grandparents) who came before us who helped build this community. Our goal is to honor them and their sacrifices.We are thankful for the photographers like Bill Grabill, Thurman C. Smith, Jack Barham, J. Frank McAneny, Langston McEachern and many others who captured the images of those people and places so we could all look back and enjoy.

Historic photos from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS of the Balloon Parade that use to ride in the streets of downtown Shreveport in the days following Thanksgiving

We are thankful for the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS and their staff for not only keeping and protecting the negatives and images that those photographers took but also for allowing us access to those images. The thousands and thousands of negatives and prints are an absolute treasure trove!We are thankful for the local historians like the late Eric Brock, Dr. Gary Joiner, Dr. Cheryl White, Ernie Roberson and others who teach everyone the history of this area and inspire us with their vast knowledge.We are thankful for the community that supports local businesses and makes it possible for this area to grow.We are thankful for the Henrietta Wildsmith and the Shreveport Times for giving us this Twin Blends History Hunters Corner feature which allows us to show their subscribers the amazing pictures of the past. Last but not least, we are thankful for our 23.5K teammates that support us and our Twin Blends page and give us the motivation to keep uncovering Northwest Louisiana History!

