Thanksgiving weather: Travel warnings as winter storm hits central plains

Thousands of Americans are being urged to travel safely as extreme weather and winter storms continue to impact parts of the US over Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Weather Service said in a post on X on Thursday a significant winter storm will bring heavy snow and hazardous travel to parts of the Northern and Central Rockies as well as into the Central Plains through the holiday weekend.

Snow is forecast to spread over Wyoming on Thursday and travel south through Colorado on Friday, the agency said.

While winter weather may be impacting some states, the East Coast is now enjoying milder weather – and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has gone ahead as planned in New York City.

This comes after Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious earlier in the week as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.

Wednesday had been forecast to be the busiest road travel day for US holiday travelers, with more than 49 million Americans believed to be driving to their destinations during the Thanksgiving stretch that day.

14:00 , Kelly Rissman

The traffic nightmare has already hit LA

'Twas the traffic nightmare before Thanksgiving as commuters sat through bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 405 Freeway in LA https://t.co/lAVPIT30nL pic.twitter.com/WKhNKJ6SSK — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 22, 2023

12:00 , Kelly Rissman

Flight disruptions

As of Wednesday evening, over 3,000 flights were delayed in the US, while 60 others were cancelled, according to FlightAware.

The flight disruptions arrive as the TSA predicted 2.7m passengers planned to fly on Wednesday, and AAA estimated 55.4m Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

10:00 , Kelly Rissman

DOT head Pete Buttigieg tells air travelers they are entitled to full refunds if their flights are cancelled

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted a video on Tuesday informing air travelers of their rights — and what compensation they can expect — in the event of flight cancellations or delays this holiday season.

“This year, we have seen some of the busiest air travel days in US history. And so far this year, our aviation system has been handling the increased volume well. In fact, cancellations are lower than they were before the pandemic, and we’re pushing hard to keep it that way.”

“If your flight does get delayed or cancelled, know that the Department of Transportation has your back. For example, we have obtained enforceable commitments from the ten largest airlines to cover expenses for things like rebooking, meals, and more when you face delays or cancellations that are the airline’s responsibility. You should also know you are entitled to a full cash refund if your flight is cancelled for any reason.”

Mr Buttigieg said the DOT’s regulations have helped return more than $2.5bn dollars to travelers whose flights have been cancelled. He recommended air travelers to visit FlightRights.gov to review their rights as travelers before they set off for their holiday destinations.

08:00 , Kelly Rissman

Wyoming will likely have a snowy Thanksgiving

From 2pm Thursday to 5pm Friday, a winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Wyoming, including Lyman and Evanston, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday evening.

The areas could see winds up to 55mph and get snow from four to eight inches.

06:00 , Kelly Rissman

04:00 , Kelly Rissman

Chicago airports are expected to be jam-packed

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that around 1.65m passengers will be traveling through O’Hare and Midway International Airports between 201 November and 27 November.

“O’Hare and Midway International Airports play a vital role in allowing family, friends, and loved ones from across our nation and all over the world to gather at Thanksgiving dinner tables this week,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L Rhee said. “As the holiday travel season gets underway, the CDA has no higher priority than providing a safe and secure environment for our passengers, employees and the entire aviation community, and we thank our valued airline, federal and law enforcement partners for their extraordinary partnership in this work.”

02:00 , Kelly Rissman

Traffic in the Washington, DC area has already piled up, video shows

Thanksgiving traffic in the DC area is (obviously) insane pic.twitter.com/HHT7ZdPlI1 — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) November 23, 2022

00:00 , Kelly Rissman

Snow expected in Colorado and Wyoming on Thanksgiving

Here are the latest Key Messages for the winter storm that will impact portions of the Rockies and central Plains from Thanksgiving into the weekend. Check out your local forecast at https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI pic.twitter.com/OuxDyqCjEg — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 22, 2023

Travel news after explosion at Niagara Falls

Wednesday 22 November 2023 23:37 , Michelle Del Rey

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has reopened to arriving international flights and departures following a car explosion that occurred at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The airport had been closed to the flights following the incident at Rainbow Bridge, which left two people dead and one border patrol officer injured.

According to authorities, a western New York resident attempted to cross the bridge around 12pm. When a border patrol officer directed the vehicle into a secondary lane for searching, it sped up, went airborne over an 8-foot fence, crashed, caught fire and then exploded.

Three international bridges — The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge, The Lewiston–Queenston Bridge, and Peace Bridge — also reopened after officials closed them as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Amtrak services between New York State and Canada remain temporarily suspended.

During a news conference, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul said there is no active terroristic threat and that she didn’t believe the crash to be motivated by terrorism.

Wednesday 22 November 2023 23:00 , Kelly Rissman

Something to be thankful for—Thursday’s forecast looks “fairly pleasant,” the National Weather Service says

With apologies to those in the Northern Plains, Thanksgiving temperatures look fairly pleasant for much of the CONUS. Find your detailed forecast at https://t.co/VyWINDkBnn pic.twitter.com/yzf7pRIDx9 — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 22:30 , Kelly Rissman

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are expected at LAX

An estimated 103,000 vehicles are expected at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, when 223,000 passengers are expected to travel, KABC reported.

On Sunday, when travelers are expected to return, 98,000 vehicles are anticipated to return after Thanksgiving.

Wednesday 22 November 2023 22:00 , Kelly Rissman

Union workers’ rally at LAX has begun

LAX workers are getting ready to make our voices heard: it’s time to raise the Living Wage for tourism workers!

We’re calling on the LA City Council to stop the delays, RAISE THE WAGE NOW!@TWRisingLA @LAANE @GoodAirports pic.twitter.com/m9F4UiVjyO — SEIU USWW (@seiuusww) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 21:30 , Kelly Rissman

Colorado governor warns of holiday traffic delays

Holiday travel can cause traffic delays, and we are doing our part to help reduce congestion on the roads this holiday season so people can spend more time with their loved ones and less time in traffic.



I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday and drives safely! pic.twitter.com/dN4qQYqI9m — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 21:00 , Kelly Rissman

WATCH: North Carolina hit by rain and holiday traffic

POV: Staycationers to the left lane 🚗 pic.twitter.com/aOFp1jhT7t — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 20:30 , Kelly Rissman

Atlanta Airport by the numbers

Atlanta Airport wrote on X that 32,029 passengers were screened by 8am.

“This was the busiest AM rush in TSA-ATL history. At peak, the wait was 37 minutes and all checkpoint lanes were operational,” the post said.

Wednesday 22 November 2023 20:00 , Kelly Rissman

Great news for passengers: flights seem are being cancelled less often

From January through October, airlines cancelled 38 per cent fewer flights than during the same period in 2022, the AP reported.

From June through August, when thunderstorms threaten easy air travel, flight cancellations dropped by 18 per cent compared to 2022.

Wednesday 22 November 2023 19:30 , Kelly Rissman

Snow is already accumulating in the northeast

Danbury, New Hampshire has over six inches of snow as of this morning and southern Vermont, according to the National Weather Service.

A white Thanksgiving for much of northern New England pic.twitter.com/NB0vdwqfQ1 — NWS Northeast RFC (@NWSNERFC) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 19:00 , Kelly Rissman

A birdseye view of the air traffic during the busiest travel week of the year

Flights moving smoothly throughout the US on what is set to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving week. There are more than 50,000 flights scheduled to/from US airports today. pic.twitter.com/s05gxeiFFj — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 18:30 , Kelly Rissman

WATCH: Transportation Sec Pete Buttigieg offers travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

If you're taking a flight this Thanksgiving, here are a few things you should know. pic.twitter.com/LpOsn3ikT2 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 21, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 18:00 , Kelly Rissman

Tuesday night’s traffic jam in LA

Traffic on Tuesday evening was already bumper-to-bumper on 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, according to video footage, as millions plan to travel for the holiday.

'Twas the traffic nightmare before Thanksgiving as commuters sat through bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 405 Freeway in LA https://t.co/lAVPIT30nL pic.twitter.com/WKhNKJ6SSK — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 17:30 , Kelly Rissman

Members of the White House Communications team touted lower gas prices under the Biden administration ahead of busiest travel days

This Thanksgiving, we’re seeing important progress on inflation, with prices lower for:



⬇️ Thanksgiving dinner

⬇️ Gas

⬇️ Airline tickets

⬇️ Car rentals

⬇️ Toys

⬇️ TVs pic.twitter.com/a7fAFu3BbJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 17:00 , Kelly Rissman

Reagan National Airport is telling customers to line up early — and here’s why

The DC airport is encouraging those flying during Thanksgiving week to arrive hours early. An NBC reporter captured video footage, documenting exactly why that might be a good idea, showing hundreds of people waiting in line.

This is why they tell you to get to the airport 2 HOURS EARLY.



Welcome to one of the busiest days in the entire year for air travel.



This is @Reagan_Airport at ~6am on the eve of Thanksgiving 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZyaQyeHsZc — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 16:41 , Kelly Rissman

A potential protest at LAX amid travel chaos

Roughly 100 union workers are expected to rally to “demand that the City Council move forward a motion to raise airport and tourism workers’ wages to $25/hour immediately and progressively reach $30/hour by 2028,” SEIU-USWW said, KTLA5 reported.

The rally is expected to begin at 11am in Terminal 7.

Wednesday 22 November 2023 16:30 , Kelly Rissman

Chaos breaks out at Reagan National Airport as a mouse is allegedly on the loose

Flight delayed at Reagan but the real crisis unfolding is a rogue mouse at Gate 29… pic.twitter.com/2Sn6JkB638 — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 15:30 , Kelly Rissman

Wednesday 22 November 2023 15:00 , Kelly Rissman

WATCH: FAA gives travel tips ahead of the storms

Today is the busiest travel day this week so get to the airport early! Rain and gusty winds may cause delays and cancellations so check your flight status with your airline. Airport info is at https://t.co/smgdqJN3td and our tips are at https://t.co/HzQWUCBzvV. #Thanksgiving2023 pic.twitter.com/UqsyhhYrm1 — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 22, 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023 14:23 , Kelly Rissman

Today is the busiest travel day before Thanksgiving

Nearly 2.7m passengers will be flying on Wednesday ahead of the holiday, according to the Associated Press. However, that number will increase after Thanksgiving, as a predicted 2.9m will be traveling on Sunday.

The rise in travel comes alongside storms that are expected to plague parts of the country.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in parts of Maine and Vermont in the east, while in the west, the same can be expected for parts of Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

Wednesday 22 November 2023 22:47 , Kelly Rissman

Flight cancellations and delays soar

According to FlightAware data on Wednesday evening, more than 3,000 flights were delayed and 60 flights were cancelled.

The flight disruptions come as the TSA predicted 2.7m passengers would fly on Wednesday, while AAA estimated that 55.4m Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

Washington DC, Baltimore feel brunt of weather-related flight delays

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

Travelers flying out of Washington DC and Baltimore for Thanksgiving have felt the brunt of weather-related flight delays Tuesday.

Between Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Dulles International Airport, 40 flights have been delayed this afternoon.

The ongoing winter storm moving east toward the US east cost and northeast is currently situated directly over the Washington DC and Baltimore area.

Flight delays in New York and the northeast may increase later in the evening as the storm moves into the region.

California Interstate 10 reopens after arson just in time for Thanksgiving travel

Tuesday 21 November 2023 20:48 , Graig Graziosi

California’s I-10 near Los Angeles reopened on Monday after it was temporarily closed for repairs. Portions of the highway were shut down after a suspected arsonist lit a fire on the roadway.

The freeway was reopened just in time to allow access to Thanksgiving travelers.

Traffic is now flowing on all five lanes in each direction on the I-10, ahead of tomorrow morning’s commute and before the Thanksgiving holiday! pic.twitter.com/pQvVCK0zV2 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) November 20, 2023

Of course, even with the I-10 reopen, it’s still Los Angeles.

Thank god they reopened the 10, there is no more traffic in LA. pic.twitter.com/T9R07XjqP8 — Chris (@ilovetransit) November 21, 2023

WATCH: Pre-Thanksgiving forecast update

Tuesday 21 November 2023 19:54 , Graig Graziosi

Rain stretching from Atlanta to Washington DC and New York

Tuesday 21 November 2023 15:00 , Graig Graziosi

A band of rain stretching from Atlanta northward to Washington DC will soak the region Tuesday, causing possible delays and disruptions to holiday travelers.

The rain will move northeast from Washington DC to New York around 5pm.

Freezing rain and sleet are possible in northern New York and northern New England.

Tuesday’s forecast map

Tuesday 21 November 2023 14:27 , Graig Graziosi

Freezing rain is possible in the northeast, thunderstorms are forming throughout the Midwest, and both may contribute to delays and disruptions for holiday travelers on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service forecast map for Tuesday.

A National Weather Service forecast map showing freezing rain arriving in the northeast and thunderstorms forming in the Midwest just in time to disrupt Thanksgiving travel (National Weather Service)

