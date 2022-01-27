ThankYouForward: Regions Bank Initiative Celebrates Efforts to Help LGBTQ+ Neighbors in Houston Live Healthier More Fulfilling Lives

Goodwill initiative gives The Montrose Center’s Law Harrington Senior Living Center residents and Youth Rapid Rehousing program participants the power of giving to foster inclusiveness.

HOUSTON, January 27, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Regions Bank has created a new and impactful way to celebrate a local service organization’s efforts to help its LGTBQ+ neighbors across Houston live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Last month, the bank presented The Montrose Center (TMC) with 200 gift packages, each containing two $20 Regions gift cards, supporting TMC’s efforts to foster acceptance and inclusiveness of area LGTBQ+ individuals while empowering them to reach their fullest potential. All recipients were encouraged to keep one $20 gift card – and then share the second $20 gift card with someone else.

The gift-giving program is called ‘Thank You Forward.’ It represents a new complement to Regions Bank’s year-round community engagement priorities, including volunteerism, financial support, and more across 15 states served by Regions across the Southeast, the Midwest, and Texas.

The packages were distributed among the 138 residents of TMC’s Law Harrington Senior Living Center, which provides an affordable LGTBQ+-affirming senior-housing community. The remaining 62 gift packages were presented to participants of TMC’s Youth Rapid Rehousing program, which provides case management and rent for young adults ages 18-24. Access to these services is made available through the Coordinated Access program managed by the Coalition for the Homeless.

“More than four decades ago, The Montrose Center envisioned a healthier society marked by permanent, positive changes in attitudes and behaviors toward the LGBTQ community. Through their integrated care model featuring one-stop access to behavioral health and support services, adult primary care and psychiatry, and free wellness programs, they have done phenomenal work for our neighbors in need,” said John Stacy, Houston market executive for Regions Bank. “This initiative of goodwill is just one small way for us to say thank you for a job well done, while highlighting the healing powers of inclusiveness and kindness to others.”

The Montrose Center was chosen by local Regions Bank leaders because its senior residents live on a low to moderate income and the gift cards would be a most welcome and needed token of support for them during the holidays. Participants in TMC’s Youth Rapid Rehousing program face similar hardships as many have been homeless for an extended period of time and are trying to get their lives in order.

“We feel so blessed to be chosen as the beneficiary of this thoughtful ‘pay kindness forward’ campaign, particularly during the holiday season, when even small gestures of gratitude can mean the world to someone who is hurting,” said Ann J. Robison, PhD, executive director of The Montrose Center. “To Regions and our other corporate and community partners, whose support through financial and volunteer contributions makes our work possible, I say ‘thank you’ – and here’s to working together to make 2022 our best year ever.”

Robison said Regions has made financial contributions to The Montrose Center totaling $10,000 annually for the last four years – most recently in support of the organization’s Law Harrington Center. The complex features one- and two-bedroom, independent living apartments for low-income seniors ages 62 and above, with rents adjusted based on individual/couple income. It enables seniors to age with dignity and pride in a stable, safe, and affirming community, with access to specialized services and support.

