Thatcher Hurd named Opening Day starter for LSU baseball
The man who started on the bump in the final game of the 2023 College World Series, Thatcher Hurd, is the Tigers' Opening Day starter.
The man who started on the bump in the final game of the 2023 College World Series, Thatcher Hurd, is the Tigers' Opening Day starter.
Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational.
One of the great careers in sports broadcasting is coming to an end.
The 14-episode series follows Emma and Dexter over the course of 20 years as they come of age and navigate adulthood, as their relationship toggles between friends and something more.
These women are done with dating. Here's what made them choose the single life — and why they "don't need a significant other to make myself happy."
Devotees say it's just as good as the coveted Dyson Supersonic — but it's a fraction of the price.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
House Republicans are playing the blame game on Wednesday after they lost a seat vacated by George Santos to Democrat Tom Suozzi in New York's Third Congressional District special election. Here's what they've said.
Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are among the favorites to win the biggest race in NASCAR.
"There’s a difference between acting like a badass and being a badass," Hamilton tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
MLB will add new features to its MLB.TV streaming app this season, including the option to watch four games at once on more devices.
The term has come a long way from the 1600s.
It’s [checks calendar] a week and a half until Mobile World Congress 2024 [mild panic creeps in], and TechCrunch will be returning to Barcelona once again for the big phone show [soothing memories of tapas past]. Among other things, the show serves as a great opportunity to get some hands-on time with startups we may have missed or were otherwise not present at CES last month. If you run an interesting or innovative startup, MWC 2024 could also prove a great opportunity to have an audience with one of our editors.
Loved01's moisturizers, cleansers and other go-tos are designed to be more affordable and accessible than other celeb-backed products.
At least two armed suspects were taken into custody.
Many Americans think the economy was better under Trump. The data backs them up — to a point.
International Education Corporation aimed to maximize enrollment and profits by manipulating test outcomes to benefit from the federal student aid program, according to an investigation.
On Thursday, two courtroom hearings could radically alter the legal landscape for former President Donald Trump.