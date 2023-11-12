Thatcher and Major resented each other more than anyone knew – and I was caught in the middle

These diaries are a tale of two prime ministers whose relationship suffered a spectacular breakdown. I had the rare experience of observing both at close quarters: I was a member of Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet throughout the 1980s, standing down just months before she fell from office. In the 1990s, under John Major, I became party chair – and in that role I saw on a daily basis how Thatcher’s behaviour after leaving office impacted him.

It is perhaps inevitable that she should have cast such a long shadow. Her character, relentlessly combative and determined, marked her out as quite different to previous occupants of No 10. However, the nature of her departure from office was a trauma from which she never recovered – and her bitterness manifested itself as a campaign to undermine Major. He has since described her behaviour as ‘intolerable’, and his anger towards her often boiled over. It was my job to mediate and this became ever more tricky – as these diaries reveal.

Nov 22, 1990

Having dropped the children at school I go into the Commons. Shortly after 9.30am news of the resignation comes through. The Thatcher years are over. What a tragedy that it had to end this way. Why, why did she not have the sense to stop and step down gracefully? Goodness knows there may have been some infuriating times with her but she was a leader to be remembered. She changed Britain, and for the better.

Thatcher resigns

Apr 7, 1991

[My wife] Fiona and I are invited to Chequers. I go with a certain amount of apprehension but I need not have worried. The atmosphere has changed out of all recognition, all much more relaxed than in the days of Margaret Thatcher.

Lunch seemed like a department reunion as others there included Ken Clarke and Nick True. I sat next to Norma, a good lunchtime companion. The Majors are sensitive about the press – on occasion John is too sensitive. There is a great hoo-ha going on about how many O levels he has. It doesn’t matter a damn and the only thing which keeps the story running is the fact that he appears to be concerned by it.

John also makes no secret that he is extremely irritated with Margaret Thatcher who has more or less accused the US and the British of standing by while Kurds are dying in Iraq. I wonder whether, even at Chequers, John should be so free in his condemnation of his predecessor.

July 2

Margaret has announced her decision to go to the House of Lords. I see her in the division lobby and go up to her. Rather than sorrow at leaving, all she expresses is determination to continue fighting on the European issue. She has not handled her new position well. Rather than dignified, even aloof, (like de Gaulle or Macmillan) she has appeared rather shrill.

July 17

Lunch with Ken Clarke. We are both fairly gloomy – John has inherited an awful economic situation. Ken talks about the final Cabinet meeting when Margaret resigned. He says she broke down when reading her statement to the Cabinet.

July 20

Jeffrey Archer’s silver wedding. Mary Archer steals the show with songs like Who Wants To Be a Name at Lloyd’s? It is a star-studded affair – half the Cabinet, half the editors of Fleet Street plus a curious all-Japanese table.

Denis Thatcher comes up. There is the briefest hesitation before he shakes hands. You can almost see him thinking – friend or foe? He is in good form and jokes that they have now moved into Eaton Square although no one has yet worked out how to pay for it.

John comes about half an hour late and there is a ripple of applause. I can’t help watching Margaret. She must find this quite difficult – just another guest greeting the Prime Minister.

Jan 10, 1992

At a 9am meeting at Central Office with John, there is an enormous bang from the direction of Whitehall – an IRA bomb but there are no injuries. The election-planning meeting continues and the only difficult moment comes on a role for Margaret. John says that she has chosen to snipe at him. ‘It was her choice to go that way… I am not inclined to give her a role.’ I argue strongly against this. He says he ‘supposes’ I am right. I am sure of it. There are too many loose cannons.

March 1992: John Major is joined on stage by Maragret Thatcher during a Conservative Party election rally - Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images

April 3

A debate with Roy Hattersley at Central Television. The audience is from Edwina Currie’s seat in Derbyshire. A few days earlier she said that the Prime Minister was behaving more like a Leader of the Opposition by resorting to the soapbox. That went down like a lead balloon with John. He was furious. Edwina is like Jeffrey Archer, totally unable to control her tongue. Ironically, John has always been an Edwina fan.

(Note: at this point I knew nothing about John’s affair with Edwina.)

April 21

I find a number of messages asking me to comment on Margaret Thatcher’s latest outburst in Newsweek where she says that John is not ‘his own man’ and that ‘there is no such thing as “Majorism”’. It all sounds faintly potty.

May 10

Fiona and I drive to Huntingdon to announce my move to party chairman. Just before we leave, John telephones. I assume it is some urgent matter of state but he wants to know if chicken Kiev will be all right. At lunch I wonder whether I can attempt any bridge building. ‘It would be a waste of time,’ replies John bleakly. Apparently, Margaret did her interview with Newsweek after a few drinks. There are stories that she is now drinking much more.

July 14

The first political Cabinet since the election. There is a welcoming cheer (a rumble of hear, hears) as I take my place by John. Michael Heseltine is in exactly the same seat from where he walked out on Thatcher. I have never seen 22 more exhausted figures: their tiredness is tangible. Last week two of them actually went to sleep in Cabinet.

July 21

A new problem. Kelvin MacKenzie, editor of The Sun, has alleged that during the election, an unknown Cabinet minister rang him with the names, addresses and telephone numbers of women who have had affairs with Paddy Ashdown. Richard Ryder [chief whip] thinks that I should ring the Cabinet one by one. The process takes about two hours. The most bizarre call I make is to John Gummer who takes it on a mobile phone in a field at the Eastern Counties showground. The result is clear: absolute denials.

Aug 13

Virginia Bottomley, Health Secretary, walks round for coffee. A revealing postscript on the David Mellor affair [the married Cabinet minister whose mistress sold a kiss-and-tell story]. Virginia, who inherited her initial health job from David, couldn’t understand why her office went into convulsions of laughter when she put a two-hour slot for ‘shopping’ in her diary. It was revealed to her that this was the code he used when he wanted to visit a girlfriend. I have this sneaking feeling that there is more to come on the affair.

David Mellor, who went on to resign in September 1992 - Mathieu Polak/Sygma via Getty Images

Sept 16

An extraordinary day. Interest rates have been increased by two per cent. Worse, the poor construction industry is now almost down and out. We are getting into catastrophe territory.

John asks to see me at 5pm. My driver has taken the afternoon off. When I finally arrive at Admiralty House the tone is icy. Douglas [Hurd], Ken [Clarke] and Michael give a ‘hear, hear’ growl of ironic approval when I appear. The reason soon becomes clear. I am to go on television to explain the government’s decision.

Sept 22

John seems tired and dispirited. We talk about the Mellor affair and about Europe. But it is as I leave that John comes with me to the lift. ‘I am very concerned,’ he says. ‘I won’t have any credibility with the other European leaders. I wonder if the negotiations should not be done by someone else.’ ‘You mean a new leader?’ ‘Yes,’ he says bleakly. ‘That would be absurd,’ I reply. My feeling is that John is speaking in the middle of [a] kind of blackish depression. I only hope I have encouraged him to fight through this admittedly grizzly period.

Oct 5

Party conference. John is in good form but feels personally betrayed by some of the Eurosceptics. The biggest villain of all is Margaret Thatcher. I can see the justice in John’s resentment. Margaret holds court on the inadequacies of John in particular.

'John is in the middle of [a] kind of blackish depression. I only hope I have encouraged him to fight through this admittedly grizzly period' - Neil Turner / Alamy

May 10, 1993

A important meeting between John and me, and a frank one. I start by saying that at present his leadership and the government do not inspire confidence. The public needs to understand the strategy. There must also be a reshuffle and at the first suitable opportunity Norman Lamont must go from No 11. John intervenes to say that Norman would be given environment. I enthuse although frankly, I doubt Norman will accept.

We move on. I say that he takes the press too much to heart. He also courts the editors too much. They regard it as a sign of weakness not strength. John does not accept the criticism. The reason that he is sensitive, he says, is that all too often he is left undefended. Margaret had Willie [Whitelaw] and Norman Tebbit looking after her interests. I don’t agree. There is a unity around him that frankly, Margaret never had. Nevertheless, I take the message.

The last point I raise is that he is in danger of losing his zest for his job. ‘No,’ says John. ‘I have lost my zest for the job. I saw my mother-in-law at the weekend. “Why do you do it?” she asked.’ He has taken a terrible pounding. At times he is tired to the point of exhaustion. It is a great pity that none of us these days have grand houses, servants and the money to organise a social life for the Prime Minister.

May 26

David Cameron comes over for a meeting on Norman’s public relations. He says that he is embarrassed to raise this but that the Chancellor feels that I have been telling the press that he should go. This is a bit thick considering that since the ERM debacle [Black Wednesday] I have been consistently defending his position. David seems embarrassed and confides that not much work is being done at the Treasury amid the rumours. I tell him I will ring Norman.

May 27

A cabinet reshuffle: at around 10 o’clock the news comes through that Norman has refused another job. The meeting was ‘dignified’ and Norman was very calm.

June 14

John asks for a private word. He fears that his advisers have not been frank. He believes that his slump in popularity may have gone too far to be possible to recover. ‘Your job,’ he says, ‘is to advise me if the position becomes irrecoverable.’ John speaks quietly and with total command. His message is quite clear: he is prepared to go if it is in the interests of the government and the nation. I tell him that I do not believe we are at that point.

Sept 10

I go to see Margaret at home […] With the police, the security protection, the photographs of her Cabinets, it is more office than home. She has hardly changed. Still smart, alert, courteous on small things like the coffee, outspoken on big things like the economy.

‘Will you do a couple of fundraising dinners for us?’ I ask. She does not hesitate. So far so good. We then turn to the economy: ‘How have we got into this position,’ she says rhetorically. I ask, ‘Have you put this to John? Do you see him?’ I think (I cannot be sure) I detect a flicker of sadness. ‘No, we don’t meet at all these days.’

‘Would you like me to get such meetings arranged?’ ‘No,’ she says quickly. ‘He doesn’t want people peering over his shoulder.’

Oct 6

Blackpool. I know exactly what I want from the party conference: reconciliation. At first it goes well. My day is dominated by managing Margaret until I receive a message asking me to see the Prime Minister.

I find John in a dark mood. He doesn’t agree with how I am handling Margaret. He doesn’t feel that she should have been welcomed and (quite clearly but not explicitly expressed) he doesn’t feel that she should have been asked to dinner in my suite this evening.

His complaint here is that he was going to take his staff to a fish and chip dinner tonight. That is now impossible. Why? Because it would lead to stories that the poor old Prime Minister could find no one else to have dinner with while the chairman was entertaining his predecessor.

He also says he is not going anywhere near her on the platform. My reply to that is that he should at least pat her on the shoulder or shake hands. Eventually, he thaws. I leave him ordering room service.

Oct 8

All smiles: Major and Thatcher putting on a brave face at the Party conference - Mathieu Polak/Sygma/ Sygma via Getty Images

Last day of conference. John’s speech goes much better than last year. The ovation goes on for over 10 minutes. A very successful conference, I tell John. ‘I am afraid you have not had much help from me,’ he observes wryly.

Dec 22

A meeting about the future of Tim Yeo who has been having an affair and is now the father of a child. Richard Ryder thinks that the birth of a child outside marriage makes the government’s position on the family [and its Back to Basics policy] look ridiculous and that Yeo should go. I am asked to decide. Without hesitation I back Yeo. It is a private matter and does not remotely affect his job. In my view, we would look ridiculous if we sacked him.

Dec 31

I am attacked by the papers for sticking up for Yeo. The wolves are closing in.

Jan 5, 1994

Yeo agrees that he will go from the government and that the resignation should come from him. As with David Mellor we are losing a good minister. I talk to John, who is most concerned that the affair should not damage the Back to Basics message. He never set it out as a message of personal morality but I fear that is how it is being seen.

Jan 6

The Prime Minister is right. The Back to Basics policy lies in tatters. The Prime Minister is blamed, and I am blamed. The dreadful [William] Rees-Mogg cannot contain his glee and calls for me to go. The reaction is all wildly over the top. Let them think what they like. I would prefer to be attacked for standing by a colleague rather than stabbing him in the back.

Jan 7

It is going from bad to worse. The latest story concerns a backbencher, David Ashby. The charge is that he has left his wife and set up house with a bloke. Ashby is seeking an injunction and in the meantime I am being attacked by all and sundry.

Jan 8

Another dreadful day. Shortly after I return home, the phone rings. It is Tim Yeo. He wants me to know that he has a second illegitimate child. Why Tim did not tell us before goodness only knows. We can defend one child but two? The next news is even more ghastly. Richard Ryder rings to say that Malcolm Caithness’s wife has shot herself. It could not be worse.

Feb 7

I find myself with no meetings and put my feet up and watch Sky News. Then comes a call from Stephen Milligan’s secretary. She has just found him dead in his kitchen and is now at Hammersmith police station. ‘Is there any doubt about the identification?’ I ask. The voice breaks at the other end of the line. ‘I can’t,’ she says. ‘It’s impossible.’ God what has happened? I think.

Thirty minutes later I’m at the station. A detective sergeant escorts us to a CID office and the story emerges, with all kinds of bizarre features. A naked body wearing women’s black stockings with a plastic bag over his head.

I end the day eating pizza and watching the news: what a way for a man of such ability to go. Sad and tragic. Apparently he had nothing to do that weekend. No meetings, no friends to see. A lonely man drawn in on himself.

May 12

More grim news. The death of John Smith. A heart attack. I return to Westminster, stunned. I came into the House with John Smith in 1970. I did not know him well but what I knew I liked. When the Prime Minister gets up you could hear a pin drop. His tribute is excellent, as are the others. The only exception is [Paddy] Ashdown who is wooden.

It is early days to talk about the political consequences but the pressure on John Major is reduced – there will be no stomach for two leadership elections.

May 14

Tony Blair - 'like a highly strung racehorse' - Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

The mood is changing. The Prime Minister is in no danger in the short term but the real spotlight remains on Labour. Tony Blair, a youthful 41, is the clear frontrunner. He could be a difficult opponent: young, presentable, middle class. Though I never found him particularly formidable when we were against each other on employment. He was like a highly strung racehorse. Talented, but easily upset.

June 11

A few hours’ sleep and at 7am to Downing Street. John leans back in his chair. ‘Are you all sitting comfortably?’ he asks with a smile. ‘Prepared for any kind of shock?’ We nod assent. ‘I have had the chance to think… If they want my job they will have to prise me out.’

‘Good for you,’ says Norma. ‘Good,’ I say. ‘Just remember it will be a fight. The Sunday press will continue to go for you.’ John replies that the Sunday press is one of the reasons he is determined to stay. ‘I couldn’t bear those people on The Sunday Telegraph to win.’

June 14

It is a beautiful evening when I drive over to No 10. John is in the garden. We talk about the European elections. John moves his hand across his neck in mock relief. He has escaped the executioner but only ‘just’. I then move on to my own position.

He has guessed that this is my official visit to tell him of my intentions to stand down. He says that he is disappointed then adds, ‘You will stay to the reshuffle?’

We leave the garden and he walks me to the door of No 10 in just the same way as before the 1992 election. The gesture of a courteous and kind man who also has that touch of steel, which has enabled him to withstand the unprecedented barrage he has been subjected to.

Extracted from The Best of Enemies: Diaries 1980–1997, out Tuesday (Biteback, £25); order at books.telegraph.co.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.